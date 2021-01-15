Homestead name change signed into law

Homestead National Monument of America has a new name.

Legislation renaming the National Park Service site west of Beatrice as Homestead National Historical Park was signed into law this week.

Homestead Park Superintendent Mark Engler said the change was effective as soon as the bill was signed, and plans are in progress to install new signs at the National Park Service site.

“Homestead is a dynamic place with an epic story and I think the new name, Homestead National Historical Park, better represents the many cultural, natural and recreational features visitors will find here,” Engler said. “We look forward to sharing this significant American story to new and returning park visitors.”

The bill was introduced by Congressman Adrian Smith and was signed into law by President Trump on Wednesday.

“Places like the Homestead National Historical Park bring American history alive and allow us a look into our past,” Smith said in a press release. “Renaming this facility to more accurately reflect this location gives a clearer picture of the opportunities and hands-on learning experience available. Our state has a rich history and learning about it has never been easier thanks to innovative projects such as this one.”