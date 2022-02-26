Homestead National Historical Park boosts local economy

The Homestead Act of 1862 brought significant change to the United States of America, and Homestead National Historical Park continues to bring visitors to Beatrice and Gage County who impact the local economy.

“Homesteading has had an impact on the very fabric of the community and we try to help every visitor connect to the park in their own way,” said Tim Colyer, Interim Park Superintendent. “We try to be sure that we are sharing the story of homesteading with a very diverse population and there are a number of important stories to tell from the white men, the black men, the women and the American Indian.

“All the outreach efforts and trying to help people realize that this is a much bigger story than it may seem at first, it helps draw interest to the community that may not otherwise exist.”

Over 30 states participated in the Homestead Act and over 30 countries had immigrants that came here to take advantage of the free land. It had a world-wide impact with approximately 270 million acres of “free land.”

“That catapulted the agriculture community with the need for tools, tractors, and other implements," Colyer said. "There was a ripple effect into the industrial society and created jobs. The more homesteaders in the area meant a need for more services like stores, blacksmiths, leather workers and banks.

“It’s a nice way to step back into history if you take the time to look at it. The staff can often be heard greeting visitors with questions like 'Do you know if your family is a homesteading family?' That’s a story that we try to tell. Whether or not your family were homesteaders, the Homestead Act has impacted how we live today."

Computers at the Heritage Center allow people to research family history with access to Bureau of Land Management records, National Archive Records and genealogy subscriptions.

“It’s more in depth than Google searches,” Colyer said.

The Homestead National Historical Park recently changed its name from The Homestead National Monument.

Colyer said that there had been a visitor’s study a number of years prior that showed that a lot of visitors, especially first-time visitors, were confused by the monument in the name.

There are 19 different naming categories.

“The significance of the name change is that once we became a National Historical Park it recognizes that we are about more than one resource. We have a number of different resources for the public,” said Colyer. “There’s something for everyone at the park. If you’re interested in farming history or if you’re an educator, the Freeman School is a fascinating piece of history with the Court case that came out of the school."

Colyer shared that there are a number of people who like the Citizen Science projects that allow for involvement in the outdoors and interaction with the tall grass prairie. Participants gather seeds from the grasses to help restore other prairies.

There are also opportunities to be involved in bioblitzes that allow for people to observe and record the different species of wildlife and birds at the park.

School groups have participated in the Fresh Water Mussel project in Cub Creek.

“There are also opportunities for distance learning which allows us to have a broader reach and a lot of times it leads them to visit the park,” said Colyer. “If you think about it, we have the bookends of the Homestead Act. The park is located on land that was first homesteaded by Daniel Freeman. The tractor we brought from the Alaska was from the very last homestead that was “proved up on.” It’s a neat story.”

The park hosts annual events such as the Homestead Days and The Fiddle Fest. There are Ranger Walks and Campfire Programs throughout the year.

In April the Park will host a Naturalization Ceremony for new citizens in the United States.

“It’s a nice way to connect to the immigrant story,” said Colyer. “We have great partners with the Friends of the Homestead, the Youth Conservation Corp that allows students to volunteer at the park, the community of Beatrice and Gage County. It’s nice to have that connection. We also have a great team of employees."

Colyer said that he believes Betty Boyko, the new Park Superintendent arriving in March, will be an asset to the park.

