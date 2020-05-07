Homestead postpones annual fiddle festival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and Acoustic Band Contest was initially set for Saturday May 23, 2020, but it is being postponed at this time.

The event is being tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020. This event features free fiddle workshops in the morning, jam sessions erupting throughout the day, and over $3,000 in award monies offered through the generosity of the Coffin Family Foundation.

The Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and Acoustic Band Contest will be free of charge and held at the Homestead Education Center. This event is made possible through the generosity of the Coffin Family Foundation, Humanities Nebraska and the Friends of Homestead.

Homestead National Monument of America is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska. The grounds and outdoor exhibits are open everyday, from sunrise to sunset The interpretive centers are closed at this time. Admission is always free of charge. For additional information, please call 402-223-3514 or visit http://www.nps.gov/home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0