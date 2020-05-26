Homestead prepares to reopen next week

A monumental Gage County attraction, Homestead National Monument of America, is planning to reopen next week after closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park Superintendent Mark Engler said the park plans to open the Education and Heritage centers on Wednesday, June 3, with shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park is also limiting the number of people in the building in compliance with Directed Health Measures.
“We’re finalizing Plexiglas barriers, going over visitor flows and how to manage the direction people go through the museums, reviewing our signage, going over safety protocols and making sure we have adequate personal protective equipment available on-site,” Engler said. “We’re also going to be asking people that come into the facilities to wear a mask.”
Engler explained the Palmer-Epard Cabin and Freeman School will remain closed, with plans to reopen in late June.
Homestead's Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and Acoustic Band Contest, initially set for May 23, has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, September 5.
The park has also had to cancel their Homestead Days activities, as well as a naturalization ceremony planned for Flag Day on June 14.
Naturalization is the process wherein U.S. citizenship is awarded to individuals after fulfilling a set of requirements established by Congress. After the ceremony, foreign-born citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights, and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. citizens.
At the last Homestead naturalization ceremony alone, roughly 28 people from 18 countries became United States citizens.
Engler said the park is currently still planning a naturalization ceremony for Constitution Day on September 17.
The virtual junior ranger activity is also still available, after launching in April in conjunction with National Park Week. To become a Homestead National Monument Virtual Ranger, participants can watch videos of the park and answer questions about the Homestead Act and life as a homesteader.
The activity, as well as virtual tours and exhibits, are available through nps.gov/home/
Homestead’s trails and picnic areas also continue to be open to the public.
“Everybody’s safety and wellbeing is at the forefront of what we’re doing,” Engler said.
