Homestead prepares to reopen next week

A monumental Gage County attraction, Homestead National Monument of America, is planning to reopen next week after closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park Superintendent Mark Engler said the park plans to open the Education and Heritage centers on Wednesday, June 3, with shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park is also limiting the number of people in the building in compliance with Directed Health Measures.

“We’re finalizing Plexiglas barriers, going over visitor flows and how to manage the direction people go through the museums, reviewing our signage, going over safety protocols and making sure we have adequate personal protective equipment available on-site,” Engler said. “We’re also going to be asking people that come into the facilities to wear a mask.”

Engler explained the Palmer-Epard Cabin and Freeman School will remain closed, with plans to reopen in late June.

Homestead's Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and Acoustic Band Contest, initially set for May 23, has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, September 5.

The park has also had to cancel their Homestead Days activities, as well as a naturalization ceremony planned for Flag Day on June 14.