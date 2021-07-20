Homestead program to feature mussel restoration project

Summer Campfire programs will continue at Homestead National Historical Park on July 24, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Jorge Vargas-Barriga, Resource and Interpretation intern through the Mosaics in Science program at Homestead National Historical Park, will detail the significant role played by freshwater mussels and the efforts of the National Park Service and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to stock the Fatmucket and Plain Pocketbook mussels.

Following the talk, musician Terry Keefe of Lincoln will perform traditional fiddle music.

This campfire program will be held at the campfire ring behind the Education Center. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended.

“The Mussel Survey and Restoration Project helps prevent the loss of this important freshwater contributor,” stated Mark Engler, Superintendent.

For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0