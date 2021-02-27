Homestead promotes tourism through pandemic

Even during a year where most focus was on COVID-19, Gage County’s National Park Service site continued to serve as the area’s largest tourism attraction.

Homestead National Historical Park was established in 1936 to recognize the Homestead Act of 1862.

Park Superintendent Mark Engler said the park serves as a reminder of the important piece of legislation, and draws visitors who want to learn about homesteading to Gage County.

“In the state of Nebraska you’re reminded that the primary drivers of economic well being are agriculture and industry,” he said. “The third part of that is tourism and we know that this National Historical Park has played a role in that in our corner of the state, as well as in our state as a whole. We know that those individual families and groups that visit us, they have a direct impact to the local regional and state economy. Maybe it’s by spending money in the park, maybe it’s spending money in the community or spending money on their way to get to our community.

Erin Chadwick, marketing coordinator with the NGage economic development group, said Homestead is something area residents should take pride in.