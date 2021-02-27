Homestead promotes tourism through pandemic

Even during a year where most focus was on COVID-19, Gage County’s National Park Service site continued to serve as the area’s largest tourism attraction.
Homestead National Historical Park was established in 1936 to recognize the Homestead Act of 1862.
Park Superintendent Mark Engler said the park serves as a reminder of the important piece of legislation, and draws visitors who want to learn about homesteading to Gage County.
“In the state of Nebraska you’re reminded that the primary drivers of economic well being are agriculture and industry,” he said. “The third part of that is tourism and we know that this National Historical Park has played a role in that in our corner of the state, as well as in our state as a whole. We know that those individual families and groups that visit us, they have a direct impact to the local regional and state economy. Maybe it’s by spending money in the park, maybe it’s spending money in the community or spending money on their way to get to our community.
Erin Chadwick, marketing coordinator with the NGage economic development group, said Homestead is something area residents should take pride in.
“Just to see the number of people who come through town because of that site is incredible,” she said. “It’s a huge opportunity to reach those people while they’re here and realize that place, alone, brings in so many dollars in lodging, gas, shopping and eating out. It really has an impact on our community. I hope that the Gage County area knows what an asset it is and go explore the site for themselves.”
Homestead attracted an estimated 61,000 visitors in 2019, and 70,000 visitors to Gage County in 2018. The previous year eclipsed all others when an all-time attendance record of 123,400 visitors was set in 2017.
Engler said attendance figures from 2020 are not yet available, but he expects them to be lower as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that while the buildings were closed for a portion of last year, the outdoor parks remained open and continued to attract visitors.
The National Park Service site features a heritage museum, education center, hiking trails and 100 acres of restored tallgrass prairie.
Additionally, the pandemic kept many students out of the park, park workers brought the homesteading story directly to the classroom.
“We've been working on a calendar of events and programming for this year and have been working with a lot of schools for distance learning,” Engler said. “Last year, I want to say that through distance learning and our partnership efforts with ESU5 we’ve traveled to 25 states and Canada to provide distance learning programming. Homestead has long been a champion of distance learning. We've always done distance learning and anticipate it will be around for years to come.”
Just last month, legislation renaming the National Park Service site formerly known as Homestead National Monument of America was signed into law. Engler said the name change was largely driven by a misconception that there was a physical “monument” at Homestead.
“We are excited about the name change,” he said. “We anticipate that the name change will have a positive impact on Homestead National Historical Park. We knew from a survey that we did with park visitors in 2009 that there was confusion with the name. We knew that 89% of first time visitors were coming here expecting to find something that wasn’t here, a monument, a plaque or one singular thing. The name change really talks to the dynamics of this National Park Services site and that it has multiple features, multiple programs and multiple activities that people traveling here can participate in, explore or discover. We anticipate that being known as Homestead Historical Park will reduce that confusion.”
The Homestead Act of 1862 gave individuals up to 160 acres of land if they did two things — live on the land for at least five years and improve the land through cultivation. The Homestead Act was in effect for 123 years and gave away 10 percent of the land in the U.S.
By the time it ended, more than 270 million acres were distributed through the Homestead Act and there were approximately four million claims for land filed.
The first homestead claim was by Daniel Freeman on land where Homestead National Monument is now located.
Freeman had his sights set on claiming land in Nebraska under the Opportune Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, 1863. Today, there are an estimated 93 million descendants of homesteaders.
The story is a large one, and Engler said the Homestead Act and the NPS site have been recognized throughout the years with a Word War II shipped bearing the name to a commemorative stamp, and even a U.S. quarter minted with an image of the heritage center located at the park.
“The Homestead Act is not only a story that impacted our local community, it’s a story that had a tremendous impact upon our state and nation, as well as the international community,” he said. “This story has been referred to in the past by historians, if not the single most important piece of legislation that our government has ever created, it’s one of the top three. That’s a pretty powerful statement. To be responsible for telling that story, I think that the work that takes place here is far reaching. From that, it draws interest not only from people throughout our community, state and nation but from people around the world.”