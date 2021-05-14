Homestead reflects on C.T. Frerichs' tractor project in light of his passing

In light of the passing of a dedicated benefactor to numerous causes in Beatrice and Gage County, individuals are reflecting on one man’s efforts to help bring a large piece of homesteading history to the area.
Cletus Troy Frerichs passed away peacefully at his home on May 6, at the age of 97.
In the spring of 2016, Frerichs became the main benefactor for bringing a 1945 Allis Chalmers Model C tractor, owned by the last homesteader, out of the Alaskan wilderness to be displayed at Homestead National Monument, now Homestead National Historical Park.
The tractor once belonged to Ken Deardorff, the last American homesteader, who bought the tractor when he moved to the Alaskan wilderness in 1974.
Dearsdorff staked a claim under the Homestead Act and settled on 80 acres of land located about 200 miles from Anchorage and nearly 50 miles from the nearest town.
Diane Vicars, the president of the Friends of Homestead board at that time, said the project had been discussed for a number of years, but that they knew it would be expensive and challenging to undertake.
“Then we reached a point where it was either we had to go and get the tractor, or it was probably going to be in such a horrific condition that we would not be able to bring it back,” Vicars said. “And so we were tossing ideas around, and I said ‘You know, we don’t have the funds right now. We would have to do some kind of fundraising event to help collect some funds to do this.’ I said ‘let me just put it out there on GoFundMe and see what happens.’”
Vicars said Frerichs read the editorial the Omaha World-Herald did about the project, and called her to express his interest in funding the project in honor of Julia, who passed away on April 2, 2016. She explained that Julia was originally from the south, and that her first time sitting on a tractor was at Frerichs’ family’s farm.
Vicars said it was because of Frerichs’ love for his wife and desire to do something in her memory that the Friends of Homestead were able to collect the majority of the funds needed to get the tractor.
“Somehow, it connected for him,” Vicars said. “So what for us had been kind of a historical story, a preservation story about this tractor and the fact that it had spent years on this homestead in Alaska, and it became to some extent a love story. Dr. Frerichs really just talked about the love for his wife, and her love for him to move to Nebraska, and while they didn’t live on a farm, to again live in Nebraska in kind of a rural area. So he made the donation.”
Homestead Superintendent Mark Engler noted that Frerichs not only funded bringing the tractor to Nebraska, but also the means to help conserve the tractor, allowing it to be put on display.
“I think one of the more enjoyable parts of the whole process was the conversations with him,” Engler said. “Where we were running into challenges or running into issues and how to be successful with the overall project, and he would help us problem solve to find ways forward with the overall project to ensure our success.”
Officials used a helicopter to lift the tractor to Big Lake, Ala., where a crate was custom built for it. It was put on a barge to Anchorage, then onto a ship to Seattle before being trucked to Beatrice.
The tractor was cleaned with mineral spirits and denatured alcohol to kill bacteria and black mold, the rotting wood seat was put back together, period-correct spark plug wires were added to replace those that were missing, and the tractor was officially open for display in Homestead’s Heritage Center in November of 2017.
“Today, when park visitors and guests arrive at the Homestead Heritage Center, one of the first things they see when they walk in the front doors is that 1945 Allis Chalmers Model C Tractor,” Engler said. “I tend to think that maybe it surprises a number of those people that come to visit us, because they’re expecting to find horse-drawn equipment. They don’t think of Homesteading as a contemporary thing. That tractor represents the end of our nation’s Homesteading era. We’re grateful that Dr. Frerichs, in honor of his wife, Julia F. Meadows Frerichs, wanted to make sure that part of the Homesteading story was told by making sure that tractor found its way to Homestead National Historical Park.”
Engler said there is a plaque in the foyer of the Heritage Center that walks about C.T. and Julia Frerichs, as well as videos that talk about different parts of the project, one of which being an interview with Dr. Frerichs and his involvement getting the tractor.
“It’s a fascinating video, and it’s a fun video, and I think it’s a very nice tribute to a person who has done so many great things for our community and for our nation,” Engler said. “I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to have met and worked with Dr. Frerichs. He’s just a wonderful person…We express our sympathy and condolences to the Frerichs family and Dr. Frerichs’ friends.”