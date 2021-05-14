Homestead reflects on C.T. Frerichs' tractor project in light of his passing

Vicars said Frerichs read the editorial the Omaha World-Herald did about the project, and called her to express his interest in funding the project in honor of Julia, who passed away on April 2, 2016. She explained that Julia was originally from the south, and that her first time sitting on a tractor was at Frerichs’ family’s farm.

Vicars said it was because of Frerichs’ love for his wife and desire to do something in her memory that the Friends of Homestead were able to collect the majority of the funds needed to get the tractor.

“Somehow, it connected for him,” Vicars said. “So what for us had been kind of a historical story, a preservation story about this tractor and the fact that it had spent years on this homestead in Alaska, and it became to some extent a love story. Dr. Frerichs really just talked about the love for his wife, and her love for him to move to Nebraska, and while they didn’t live on a farm, to again live in Nebraska in kind of a rural area. So he made the donation.”

Homestead Superintendent Mark Engler noted that Frerichs not only funded bringing the tractor to Nebraska, but also the means to help conserve the tractor, allowing it to be put on display.