Homestead reopens additional facilities

For the second time this month, Homestead National Monument of America is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service is working service wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Friday, Homestead announced plans to extend hours to 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last week Homestead reopened with hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The change in hours will apply to the heritage and education centers, and also the Palmer-Epard cabin, which is being made available to the public for the first time since the Pandemic.

The Freeman School building, which has also remained closed, will be available by appointment.

Exterior exhibits and grounds, the trail system and picnic areas will continue to be available from sunrise to sunset.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to Homestead National Monument of America’s historic buildings,” said Homestead park superintendent Mark Engler. “Both the Palmer-Epard cabin and the Freeman School speak to the experiences of the homesteaders who created and used the structures.”