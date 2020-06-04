Homestead reopens some facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Homestead National Monument of America is increasing its recreational access and services.

The National Park Service is working service wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Wednesday, Homestead National Monument of America was reopen access from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the heritage and education centers.

Exterior exhibits and grounds, the trail system and picnic areas will continue to be available from sunrise to sunset.

Both the Freeman schoolhouse and Palmer-Epard cabin will remain closed.

“We look forward to welcoming guests back to Homestead Visitor Centers and most museum spaces, including the Homestead Heritage Center,” said park superintendent Mark Engler.