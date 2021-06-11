Homestead resumes annual Artist in Residence program

McCartt-Jackson said her poetry is often about humans’ place in nature and how they interact with the landscape, and that residencies has helped her focus on her work while also exploring those themes.

“One of my favorite things about the Artist in Residency with the Parks Service is you learn so much,” McCartt-Jackson said. “So you think you know a place until you actually go there…I came here thinking I was just going to write about the tall grass prairie, but there’s so much more involved, especially with the human interaction with the landscape.”

At the end of McCartt-Jackson’s residency, Homestead will host a program where the public can read her work and learn more about poetry. A date for that program will be announced on the Homestead National Historical Park Facebook page.

McCartt-Jackson said she’s planning for the program to be a meet-and-greet, as well as an opportunity for attendees to write a poem together.

“I like to make poetry accessible to everybody and get people to explore,” McCartt-Jackson said. “So even if you don’t think you can write a line to add to a poem, you can think about an image or a word or something like that.”