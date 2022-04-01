Homestead’s new superintendent is on the job

A new superintendent is on the job at Homestead National Historical Park.

It was announced in January that Betty Boyko would be leading the National Park Service site west of Beatrice, and last week she started her new role.

Boyko was already familiar with Gage County and the Homestead, having previously worked at the NPS site for eight years.

During that time she built a strong relationship with Mark Engler, the previous park superintendent who retired last year.

“Mark certainly has offered me his support,” Boyko said. “I worked here before and he was my superintendent at the time. We’ve known each other for quite a while. I think he and I both thought that I would be a logical person to come back, so it’s always kind of been there.

“I have a lot to learn and I’ve got some big shoes to fill. I am following two very strong leaders and hope to continue to build on their successes.”

A native of South Dakota, Boyko previously served as superintendent at both Fort Scott National Historic Site and Fort Larned National Historic Site in Kansas.

Boyko’s grandparents were homesteaders, and he hopes to learn more about her own family history while also leading the park.

She isn’t planning any big changes at Homestead, and Boyko said she hopes to continue the good work of past leaders.

“Something I’ve always told employees is that I’d like to see them take the first year to get to know the employees, the resources and then to observe and do an analysis on what’s working well and why and what’s not working well and why,” she said. “From there, start having those conversations. I’m definitely a manager who is an active listener. My door is always open and I want to hear what everyone has to say.

“One of the things when I think about the visitor experience, that’s what drives what we do. We hope the person comes here and makes a personal connection to the stories. And maybe learns something new.”

Boyko added she has family in the area, and is happy to be closer to them.

Boyko has been with the National Park Service for 37-years and has a wide range of administrative and leadership experiences in parks throughout the region. She began her NPS career at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site and has held leadership positions at St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.

During her time at Homestead from 1993-2001, she served as the administrative officer and several years as deputy superintendent.

