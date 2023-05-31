Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Homestead National Historical Park recently stocked Cub Creek with around 700 mussels.

The mussels were grown at the North Platte State Fish Hatchery.

Homestead Resource Management Specialist Jessi Bolli said mussel biology is interesting to study.

“They are just bizarre,” he said. “Their reproductive cycle is weird. In order to reproduce they send off a lure which is a little part of the body that sticks out of the shell to tease the fish. When the fish grabs it the baby mussels are released. They use the fish to be more mobile.”

In 2020 the Homestead National Historical Park worked with the Nebraska Game and Parks to inventory the creek. Since they did not know what types of mussels lived in the creek, staff members crawled on their hands and knees from the bridge near the Education Center to the bridge on Southwest 89th road.

“We dug through the creek searching for these mussels for four days,” he said.

Bolli said there was not a lot of diversity. Mapleleaf and the Pimpleback were the species that they found in the creek, but the habitat was suitable for other species.

In July 2020 approximately 500 Fatmucket and 500 Plain Pocketbook mussels were stocked into Cub Creek.

Another survey was completed in 2021. Approximately 508 live mussels were encountered.

Although it is difficult to determine the species by sight, the Fatmucket and the Plain Pocketbook were the species recently restocked into the creek.

Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags are on the shell of the mussel. In future their growth and identification can be studied using the tags.

The mussels were dropped into the water and will burrow into the mud. They are relatively sedentary and typically move only a few meters in their lifetime.

Bolli said mussels are beneficial to the ecosystem of the creek.

“Not only do they clean the water by filtering it as their food source, but they also provide structure and habitat for other organisms and stabilize the creek bed. Their burrowing mixes the sediment.”

Mussels are food for raccoons, muskrats, fish, turtles and some birds. The average lifespan for a mussel that doesn’t become a food source for other animals live and average of 20 years. Sometimes they live over 60 years.

Interns at the Homestead National Historical Park Caleb Brown and Valerie Blubaugh with Americorp programs assisted with stocking the mussels.

In July of 2024 the creek will be surveyed again to investigate the mussels.