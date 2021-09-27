Homestead superintendent to retire after 24 years at the park

Although Engler is a Beatrice native, he said it was never his plan to return and work at Homestead, let alone stay until he was ready to retire as Homestead’s longest serving superintendent. He said part of the reason was because his three kids were getting older, and he felt Beatrice was a great place to raise a family.

“The work that we were doing, it really pulled me in,” Engler said. “For instance with the Heritage Center, at one point I became pretty committed to it. I saw other people in the community working so hard on it, wanting to see it happen, and I felt like I needed to continue to help them help us.”

Engler said it was because of a joint effort between Homestead and the community that they were able to bring a tractor owned by the last homesteader out of the Alaskan wilderness to be displayed at the park, or create the Heritage Center and access to it off of Highway 4. The latter project he accredits to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, after the State of Nebraska and traffic engineers said the original plan was a safety problem.