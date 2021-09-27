Homestead superintendent to retire after 24 years at the park

Homestead National Historical Park is losing 24 years’ worth of experience this week, as Superintendent Mark Engler plans to retire.
Engler said he knew he wanted to be a park ranger in fifth grade, after his mother suggested it. He said he thought the work the National Parks Service does was important, and that people come to these sites wanting to learn and have fun.
After college, where Engler played on scout teams in football for the University of Nebraska, he worked at the Gateway National Recreation Area Sandy Hook Unit in New Jersey, Saguaro National Park in Arizona, the Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri, and the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Texas.
“Which is really the Texas White House,” Engler said. “I was fortunate enough to have worked there when Mrs. Johnson was alive, so we had the chance there to tell our nation’s story, as it relates to President Johnson and the work that took place with his administration. And not only working around Mrs. Johnson from time to time, but also interacting with those people that were there to see her, and those people that participated in President Johnson’s administration, like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. So I’ve had the great opportunity and great honor to have been able to do some incredible things through the National Parks Service.”
Engler said part of his job is being a storyteller for that park, whether it’s the history of homesteading, western expansion in the U.S., or the history of a president. He said another part is helping visitors become better citizens who want to keep and restore these significant landmarks.
Although Engler is a Beatrice native, he said it was never his plan to return and work at Homestead, let alone stay until he was ready to retire as Homestead’s longest serving superintendent. He said part of the reason was because his three kids were getting older, and he felt Beatrice was a great place to raise a family.
“The work that we were doing, it really pulled me in,” Engler said. “For instance with the Heritage Center, at one point I became pretty committed to it. I saw other people in the community working so hard on it, wanting to see it happen, and I felt like I needed to continue to help them help us.”
Engler said it was because of a joint effort between Homestead and the community that they were able to bring a tractor owned by the last homesteader out of the Alaskan wilderness to be displayed at the park, or create the Heritage Center and access to it off of Highway 4. The latter project he accredits to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, after the State of Nebraska and traffic engineers said the original plan was a safety problem.
“While they were redirecting the whole thing, the solution involved money that we did not have,” Engler said. “The Gage County Supervisors, they stepped forward, and they sent a road crew in to put in the culverts at the entrance, and retrieved money from the tourism fund to help us make that all happen. What would’ve happened if they would not have stepped in to do that? I can only guess that it wouldn’t be as nice as it is now.”
Engler noted the continued partnerships with the University of Nebraska, including having them use drones to conduct prescribed fire on Homestead’s tallgrass prairie, or researching black homesteaders across the Midwest. He also recognized Homestead’s educational opportunities for area students, like the water quality programs, Pioneer Days, or Bill Nye attending during the solar eclipse.
“We want to provide them experiences that they can be proud of…We always want to make things relevant, and we always want to try to help people discover for themselves some of these things, whether it’s for bats or mussels, or something else,” Engler said.
Engler said Homestead had roughly 23,000 people in attendance during the eclipse, and 33,000 people when they displayed all four pages of the original Homestead Act. He said other notable events include having the casts of “Little House on the Prairie” and “Frontier House” visit.
“These are all great memories for people in our community, and great memories for us as a staff and as employees,” Engler said. “How fun is it for us, where we’ve had the opportunity to do these things for the citizens.”
Don Ferneding, the president of the Friends of Homestead, said he’s worked with Engler since 2002, and since that time, he always seems to be working on a major project.
“Like our name change from Homestead National Monument of America to Historical Park, that was a 10 year project. It seems so simple, but it was extremely complicated as it moved through the Washington D.C. bureaucracy…He always has the park, the community and the state of Nebraska in mind, in just about everything that he does. His personal life outside of the park is great, he’s a great friend, and on top of that he’s always been a very good superintendent,” Ferneding said.
Engler a project that Homestead will continue after he retires is creating a trail system connecting to the Beatrice trails. He noted that if it happens, it could help people traveling from Lincoln and Omaha, or even from northern Kansas.
“We know that for basically every 30,000 people that come here, its $1 million that they bring to the community, or other communities within the region…With the name change, one of the things that I hope happens from that is that people will better understand what we represent and what they can find here,” Engler said. “From that, we’ll see more visitation, and with more visitation, we’ll see more of an economic benefit that will return back to the community.”
During his retirement, Engler said he wants to spend more time with his dad, and maybe go on a road trip together. He said he will continue to do whatever he can to help Homestead succeed.