Homestead to highlight black homesteading

Homestead National Monument of America, Nicodemus National Historic Site, and the University of Nebraska announce completion of a study called Black Homesteaders in the Great Plains. This work is the result of a multiyear research effort by the Center for Great Plains Studies at the University of Nebraska.

The new scholarship examining Black Homesteaders will provide the basis for expanded understanding of our Nation’s epic Homestead Story. After the Civil War and Emancipation, Black Homesteaders arrived in the Great Plains. They sought to build new lives, provide for their families, and educate their children, aided by opportunities provided through the Homestead Act.

The study explores six major black homesteading communities settled at Blackdom, New Mexico; Dearfield, Colorado; DeWitty, Nebraska; Nicodemus, Kansas; Empire, Wyoming; and Sully County, South Dakota.

To celebrate this important study, Homestead National Monument will be doing extensive work creating digital content for our website and social media accounts. This will include using digital materials already created, as well as building new digital pages.