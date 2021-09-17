Homestead to host deer survey

No experience is needed; just show up for a 9:30 a.m. orientation; wear long pants, long sleeved shirt, good walking shoes, and a coat appropriate for the weather. You can be a walker or a counter - the walkers will hike approximately 3/4 of a mile through the prairie – which happens to be the oldest tallgrass prairie restoration project in the National Park Service. Those who do not desire or are unable to walk that far are needed to watch the park’s boundaries and count deer as they exit. Motorists on State Highway 4 need to be alert for deer crossing the highway as they drive through the park on the morning of Saturday, September 25, 2021.