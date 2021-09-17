Homestead to host deer survey

On Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until noon, Homestead National Historical Park will participate in National Public Lands Day by offering the public the opportunity to help conduct a fall deer survey. Meet at Homestead’s Education Center and help the park staff count deer.
No experience is needed; just show up for a 9:30 a.m. orientation; wear long pants, long sleeved shirt, good walking shoes, and a coat appropriate for the weather. You can be a walker or a counter - the walkers will hike approximately 3/4 of a mile through the prairie – which happens to be the oldest tallgrass prairie restoration project in the National Park Service. Those who do not desire or are unable to walk that far are needed to watch the park’s boundaries and count deer as they exit. Motorists on State Highway 4 need to be alert for deer crossing the highway as they drive through the park on the morning of Saturday, September 25, 2021.
National Public Lands Day (NPLD) - the Nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands – is a celebration of the work, play and learning that takes place on public lands every day. One third of America's land is in public hands, and NPLD offers everyone an opportunity to help maintain them. NPLD began in 1994 with three federal agencies and 700 volunteers.
“Volunteer opportunities provided through National Public Lands Day, such as the deer survey at Homestead, provide ways for the public to have a real, hands-on “Find Your Park” experience,” stated Superintendent Mark Engler.