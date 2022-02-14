Homestead Village crowns Valentine's Day royalty

Homestead Village crowned a king and queen of Valentine's Day during an event Monday afternoon.

Wally Edmond and Ethel Hartman were pronounced king and queen during a Valentine’s Day party in the community room at the apartment complex.

Hartman, who has been a resident for 15 years, said she knew Sunday that she had been chosen as the queen. Edmond said his crowning was a surprise.

Maria DeBloc, a resident of five years, organized the celebration.

“I look for fun things we can do to come together,” DeBloc said. “We’ve done this party and crowning of royalty every year that I’ve been here, except last year because of COVID.”

Melissa Searcy, Manager, said DeBloc is the glue that holds the community together.

“She plans coffee get-togethers and parties several times a month. She wants everyone to feel included,” Searcy said.

Homestead Village, an independent living center, has 62 apartments with 64 residents.

“We have one resident that we had a 100th birthday party for in December. Lorna Waldmeier, who didn’t attend the Valentine’s Day event, listens to classic rock music and sews every day,” Searcy said.

Searcy added the residents make it a fun place to work.

