Homestead welcomes Artist in Residence

Homestead National Historical Park is welcoming its latest Artist in Residence to the park.

Heidi Hermanson will be at Homestead until Sept. 6. Hermanson is from Omaha and is a published poet.

“The Artist in Residence program is a wonderful program that brings forth new perspectives of the park," said Artist in Residence Program Manager Hunter Hendricks. "It allows not only the artists, but park visitors an opportunity to connect with different themes and areas of the park, through the art created during the residencies.”

Hermanson said she has always loved poetry and has been dreaming of doing an Artist in Residence program since she was sixteen years old. Although this is her first opportunity, she said she is excited to spend the week at the park.

“It is a time of both gathering and laying fallow," she said. "The day-to-day craziness does not often allow the time to write, but this is an uninterrupted time of peace and focus. I’m looking forward to walking the trails at the park and want to learn as much as possible about the Homestead Act. I plan to work on some persona poems.

“Persona poems are in the voice of the person or object. For example, I might do something in the voice of Daniel Freeman, the first homesteader, speaking to Kenneth Deardorff, the last homesteader. Another thought would be to do a poem in the voice of a covered wagon complaining about the long journey to Nebraska."

Hermanson’s first work, “The Untidy Season – An Anthology of Nebraska Women Poets”, was edited with three other women.

“'More Nebraska Authors' is a book of quirky and odd photos taken in Nebraska,” said Hermanson. “The photos include architecture and the unexpected throughout the state. 'Waking to the Dream' is a compilation of 20 years of work. 'Cocktails with God' is a book of poetry that came out during the pandemic.

“I like to write poetry that helps me make sense of the world around me."

In addition to writing poetry, Hermanson has experience in teaching middle and high school students in the “Louder than a Bomb” program and poetry slams.

Homestead National Historical Park will host a workshop on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. and Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. Hermanson said she plans to teach on ekphrastic poems, which includes writing in response to a piece of artwork, and persona poems.