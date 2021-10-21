Homestead welcomes final artist of 2021

The final participant in Homestead National Historical Park’s artist in residence program arrived at the National Park Service site this week and is drawing inspiration from the prairie.

Ashley Pierce, a muralist from Columbus, Ohio started her two week residency program Monday and will be at the park through Oct. 30.

“I was really excited to have this opportunity to come here,” she said. “It’s a really unique place in that you not only learn about the actual park and location, but so much about other areas, too. You learn about homesteading in Alaska and a bunch of different places.”

Pierce is focusing on painting and drawing at Homestead, and is working on a visual timeline of her experience.

“I like to create a mini painting every day of something that I saw that day or learned,” she explained. “Then when I get done I’ll have a visual timeline of my residency experience.”

Pierce also created a comic strip series featuring two animated characters “Bub and Sol.".

“Bub and Sol are like adventure pals,” she explained. “This place is perfect for them because they are always learning and that’s a nice way to share things about the park to a younger audience. I really enjoy that. Having the residency at Homestead has been really important because it’s allowed me to give them the attention that they need to get off the ground.”

The artist in residence program brings artists to NPS sites throughout the year to work on a variety of art forms. Homestead traditionally incorporated a public program into each visit, though they’ve been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year there were 12 participants at Homestead.

Piece has done a residency program before, though this was her first at a National Park Service site.

“It’s been a goal and a dream to get a National Park residency so I was really excited to receive the notification that I got this residency,” she said. “I fell in love with this part of the country. Seeking out other opportunities in the area, I came across Homestead and it just seemed like a really unique place and I’m drawn to places where I can be immersed in nature and learn as much as I can. There’s a big learning element here that is really attractive.”

Pierce’s work can be viewed on we website at ashdpierce.com and Instagram at @adpierce82.

