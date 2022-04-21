Homestead welcomes new American citizens

Under the shade of a festival tent, 25 individuals swore an oath and became citizens of the United States.

The naturalization ceremony held at Homestead National Historical Park on Thursday, April 21, drew a small crowd of friends and families from across the state.

After the presentation of colors by American Legion Post #27 and the national anthem, Homestead National Historical Park Superintendent Betty Boyko gave introductory remarks.

“It is fitting that we gather here at Homestead National Historical Park today because the authors of the Homestead Act of 1862 also extended an invitation to the citizens of the world,” Boyko said. “The Act said that any individual who was a citizen or intended to become a citizen of the United States could have the opportunity to claim 160 acres of free land. It provided the framework immigrants needed to become citizens.”

Boyko said Homestead Park is, perhaps, the best place in the country for such a ceremony to take place.

Thomas Schuurmans, USCIS Chief of Staff of the Nebraska Service Center, gave the keynote address, where he recalled the history of diversity in homesteading and discussed the importance of immigration.

Representatives of US Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, as well as Congressman Adrian Smith, also spoke. The candidates swore an oath, said the Pledge of Allegiance and received a certificate.

One of the naturalized citizens said he fled the Somali Civil War, ongoing since 1991, to seek a better life in the United States

Another, Pedro Domingo, said he’s dreamed of becoming an American citizen for years. The 66 year-old originally from Guatemala said he’s thankful for being at the end of the path he started on long ago.

“I came here to have a better future,” Domingo said. “America has so many opportunities.”

Whether pushed by the threat of poverty and violence or pulled by the promise of opportunity, getting to America can be an arduous task. But becoming a citizen takes time, too. The average USCIS processing time for naturalization applications is 14 months.

Baata Berdce, originally from the country of Georgia, said a weight fell from his shoulders when he saw that his application was approved.

“From my childhood, I always wanted to be here,” he said. “America gives opportunity for all kinds of people who are looking for something more than they find where they come from.”

Berdce owns a small trucking company and sometimes works as a driver. He said he’s grateful for the opportunity to strike out on his own.

Each one of the newly naturalized citizens had their own stories to share, and the USCIS Kansas City District Director David Douglas encouraged them to share it with their fellow community members.

For Boyko, the ceremony was also an opportunity for American citizens to look to their own opportunity and history.

“We don’t even know what these individuals have gone through to get to this country and to the freedoms we take for granted many times,” she said. “I think it makes us reflect a little bit on our own citizenship as well as those of our ancestors.”

