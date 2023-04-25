A group of 23 people eagerly waited to become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The event was held at Homestead National Historical Park where superintendent Betty Boyko spoke about what an amazing accomplishment the participants had achieved, and why it was appropriate to hold the ceremony at the National Park Service site west of Beatrice.

“Many of you probably drove a long distance to get here today and are wondering why this important life event is being held here,” she said. “The National Park Service and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service have a wonderful partnership. This partnership provides you as new citizens the chance to take the Oath of Citizenship in our country’s most significant places, places full of natural wonders and treasured history.

"Homestead National Historical Park is one of 424 units of your National Park System established over 100 years ago to preserve our nation’s fascinating history and to protect our rich cultural heritage.”

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is conferred upon foreign citizens or nationals after fulfilling a set of requirements established by Congress. After naturalization, foreign-born citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights, and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. Citizens, including the right to vote.

The 23 citizenship candidates represented 15 different countries, Burma, Somalia, Mexico, Kenya, Togo, El Salvador, the United Kingdom, Kenya, Uzbekistan, Poland, Nepal, Ethiopia, Tajikistan, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The keynote speaker was Maria Marron, professor of communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“This is a momentous occasion in each of your lives, an occasion that is joyful and a cause for celebration,” she said. “...In many ways you are the new pioneers in this great land, the new settlers who will bring to this nation new ideas, new skills, new ways of being in your lives here.”

Marron came to the U.S. from Ireland in 1986, and was naturalized in 2008.

The event was held as part of National Park Week, which highlights more than 400 parks that aim to preserve natural and cultural heritage and provide recreational opportunities across the country.