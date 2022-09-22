Homestead welcomes new U.S. citizens

The United States Citizenship and Immigrations Services held a special naturalization ceremony at the Homestead National Historical Park where 26 people took the Oath of Allegiance and became Citizens of the United States.

Homestead Superintendent Betty Boyko welcomed the immigrants to the park on Thursday afternoon.

“As citizens, we are guardians of our National Parks," Boyko said. "It is fitting that we are here at the Homestead Park today because the authors of the Homestead Act of 1862 also issued an invitation to immigrants of the world. Those that came to homestead were seeking a better life for themselves and their families. That is my hope to you.”

Laureen Riedesel, Director Emeritus of the Beatrice Public Library said she knew how hard everyone worked to earn citizenship.

“You are some of the most knowledgeable people in the country on American government and how it works,” said Riedesel. “We need that.”

Riedesel asked the new citizens to make a record of their story.

“Somebody in your family will want to know more about you," she said.

USCIS Deputy Director Jennifer Higgins administered the Oath of Allegiance.

The 26 Citizens originated from 18 countries, including Burma, Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Iran, Iraq, Laos, Liberia, Mexico, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Ukraine and Vietnam. The live in Bellevue, Cortland, Elkhorn, Grand Island, Lincoln, North Platte, Omaha, Oshkosh, South Sioux City and Tecumseh.

The event was one of 235 naturalization ceremonies welcoming more than 19,000 new citizens held during Constitution Week and Citizenship Day during the week of Sept. 17-23.