Honoring outstanding nurses

From birth to death, there is oftentimes just one certainty, a nurse will be nearby.

When tragedy strikes, a pandemic lingers on or a loved one falls ill; it’s a nurse that is first to administer care. But they do so much more.

When there are questions, confusion, anxiety; a nurse is there to help.

When a worldwide pandemic prevented family from being in the room with a loved one, it was nurses who relayed messages or oftentimes held the phone to make one last video chat possible, giving families a way to say “I love you” one last time.

A nurse is there to assist a new mother after childbirth, calm a young child suffering from illness and show compassion to an elderly person who has just lose their spouse.

These heroes of healthcare play a vital role within the communities they serve.

For that reason, the Beatrice Daily Sun sought to honor some of the area’s outstanding nurses.

In partnership with Beatrice Community Hospital, the Daily Sun accepted nominations from the public for outstanding nurses. Thirty nurses from across southeast Nebraska were nominated for the honor.

From there, a panel of local judges sorted through the nominations, narrowing the list to Nine Outstanding Nurses.

During that same timeframe, the public was allowed to vote for their favorite nurse online, ultimately picking a People’s Choice to round the list out to 10 honorees.

There were more than 2,000 votes this year.

When all the votes were tallied it was Kili Krauter, a nurse at Gold Crest Retirement Center, who finished as the People’s Choice winner.

The honorees were honored during a luncheon at Beatrice Community Hospital and each received a gift bag along with a plaque commemorating the honor.

“One thing that COVID has taught us is the value of compassionate nurses in all capacities -- small hospitals, larger hospitals, nursing homes, home care, schools and urgent cares,” Beatrice Community Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson said. “They all made a difference this past year as we continued to care for patients who were sick with COVID but also the patients suffering from many, many other illnesses and injuries.”

Beatrice Community Hospital was a partner sponsor with the Beatrice Daily Sun. Other sponsors included Southeast Community College and Blossom Khardt.

“The care that nurses provide is crucial to our community,” said Daily Sun President Patrick Ethridge. “They are saving lives, lending emotional support and taking care of our loved ones each and every day. We really are lucky to have so many amazing healthcare workers serving our citizens.”

Honorees included:

Kili Krauter, Gold Crest Retirement Center

Angie Roschewski, Beatrice Community Hospital

Jane Thatcher, Gage County Medical Clinic

Yvonne Rahe, Gage County Medical Clinic

Stacey Stohs, Beatrice Community Hospital

Moriah Stone, Beatrice Community Hospital

Joan Schroller, Kubat Healthcare

Jeff Terry, Beatrice Community Hospital

Heather Kracht, Beatrice Community Hospital

Crystal Phothirath, Good Samaritan Society

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0