Beatrice's fifth annual Hoppy Half marathon, Half Relay and 5K race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, hosted by the Homestead Running Club.

This event will start and finish at Stone Hollow Brewery 301 Court St. with the brewery’s Oktoberfest events to follow. Races start at 8 a.m. on an out-and-back course for all three events and will have bib timing again this year to allow for quick accurate results.

The course is a mix of concrete and crushed limestone on the flat scenic Chief Standing Bear Trail.

The Half (13.1 miles) can be ran solo or a 2-3 person relay team. The 5K (3.1 miles) distance can be ran or walked. The half marathon relay teams will be responsible for transportation to and from exchange points with info provided on drop spots. Included in the entry fee is the popular soft-blend long sleeve T-shirt, premier medal, post-race refreshments and Oktoberfest discount.

Register online or by mail in. Early registration through Sept. 16 to be guaranteed a shirt on race day.

Race day registrations accepted and will receive a shirt at a later date. This is a fundraising event with proceeds going toward maintenance and sustainability of the privately managed 19-mile Chief Standing Bear Trail.

For entry information see event on Facebook, getmeregistered.com/HoppyHalf or contact homesteadrunningclub@gmail.com or 402-641-5746.