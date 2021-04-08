Horror movie from Beatrice grad hitting the big screen

The film was shot in Fresno, Calif. Where Lofing lives. He and Cluff rented a home in the city to shoot the film.

“Held” was shot in 2019, so filming wasn’t impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We spent most of 2020 working in post production, which worked out well for us,” Lofing said. “We had plenty of work to do just locked up in the bunker. But in terms of the industry as a whole, it’s completely changed. It’s just now starting to get back into gear. Commercials are starting to shoot again, people are getting back on set. Especially here in California, it has been very restrictive.”

With the film ready to be unleashed on the world, Lofing said he’s happy Beatrice’s theater will be participating in the premiere.

“Beatrice made me who I am and it’s where I’m from,” he said. “Any chance i get to have the movies in the theater there, the theater I grew up with, it’s special to me and it’s cool because I have a lot of friends and family who want to support what I’m doing. Especially during the pandemic, getting out to a movie theatre is special these days.”

“Held” opens Friday, April 9. Lofing said Beatrice is the only theater he’s aware of in the state where the film will be shown.

In addition to being in theaters, the movie can be watched online through multiple retailers. More information on where to watch the movie can be found at heldmovie.com.

