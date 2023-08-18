The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and a state deputy sheriff from the Nebraska Brand Committee executed a search warrant at Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic in Beatrice and the Pickrell Veterinary Clinic in Pickrell on Thursday afternoon.

Thirty-three horses were seized as part of the search warrant, including four from the Pickrell location that were taken to a nearby facility for care and treatment.

Investigators issued a criminal citation to 38-year-old Jennafer Glaesemann of Beatrice for 37 counts of livestock neglect following several weeks of investigation.