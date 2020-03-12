Horses that help Local farmers discusses equine assisted learning

Jill Kuzelka was 8 years old when she got her first horse and has been learning life lessons from them ever since.
Kuzelka hopes that she will be able to share that with others through Equine Assisted Learning at her farm, Whispering Acres, north of Diller.
“There hasn’t been a time since I was eight that I haven’t had a horse,” she said. “My parents were not horse people, but my bus driver was. I would sit behind Harold Lambertson and he would answer all my questions until finally he would just come help me after his bus route. I had other people like Gordon Michaelis, who was my 4-H leader, that helped me, too.
“As I’m getting older, I’m coming to realize where I want to spend my time. For me that was horses and so when I’m having a rough day I head to the barn. That’s where I feel the best about myself and now I realize they are giving me feedback.”
Kuzelka said horses have impacted her throughout her life and she was in a position to share that with other people. In addition to a licensed petting zoo, Kuzelka started researching Equine Assisted Learning.
“I was drawn to the idea of being able to use horses to help people overcome challenges that they might not even know that they have,” she said. “Maybe the traditional stuff is not working. Horses can help people with that.
“My horses have taught me about unconditional love, patience, trust and respect. I’ve learned compassion too. They mirror how we’re feeling at that time.”
Kuzelka and Emma DuBois, of Fairbury, attended a Equine Assisted Learning workshop in Wyoming by OK Corral in November 2019. The training was funded by a Region V Prevention Systems grant.
Greg Kersten, OK Corral Founder and Facilitator, provides workshops in Equine Assisted Learning throughout the United States.
“Authentic equine-assisted work honors and integrates natural horse and herd behavior as a model for human mental and emotional health,” said Kersten. “It’s all groundwork so the first thing we would do was have a person meet a horse and learn about safety. We would talk about grooming and then we would turn those skills into metaphors that would happen in their everyday life.”
Jill and her husband, Jamie, plan to build an arena on their farm for Equine Assisted Learning with hopes that it will be done in early summer. She plans to offer EAL for corporate or group sessions, individuals, families and veterans.
“We use planned activities, but every person may have a different experience. I feel like the horses give them what they need if they’re open to it. I’ve started working with a few people like the mother and daughter that have a communication problem. They seemed to really make a lot of progress with obstacles in EAL,” said Kuzelka. “It’s empowering people and they’re doing hard work.”
Kuzelka works with Public Health Solutions and manages the VetSet program.
“I see EAL as being a powerful tool for veterans. There’s a lot of evidence that says this works for PTSD and I’m not a therapist, but I can see the value,” she said. “This would also be beneficial for court involved participants and is an alternative to traditional cognitive groups.”
Kuzelka said there is a charge for the services, but she has some grant funding that would allow people to participate with little or no cost. She cannot accept insurance, medicare or Medicaid as payment at this time, but is opening to working with therapists.
For more information in Whispering Acres Equine Assisted Learning email jjstnc@diodecom.net or call 402-520-0922.