Horses that help Local farmers discusses equine assisted learning

Jill Kuzelka was 8 years old when she got her first horse and has been learning life lessons from them ever since.

Kuzelka hopes that she will be able to share that with others through Equine Assisted Learning at her farm, Whispering Acres, north of Diller.

“There hasn’t been a time since I was eight that I haven’t had a horse,” she said. “My parents were not horse people, but my bus driver was. I would sit behind Harold Lambertson and he would answer all my questions until finally he would just come help me after his bus route. I had other people like Gordon Michaelis, who was my 4-H leader, that helped me, too.

“As I’m getting older, I’m coming to realize where I want to spend my time. For me that was horses and so when I’m having a rough day I head to the barn. That’s where I feel the best about myself and now I realize they are giving me feedback.”

Kuzelka said horses have impacted her throughout her life and she was in a position to share that with other people. In addition to a licensed petting zoo, Kuzelka started researching Equine Assisted Learning.