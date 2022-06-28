Hospital foundation announces grants

The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation recently awarded over $5,000 in hospital related grant funding as part of a special program called Partner Mini-Healthcare Grants.

An additional $200,000 will be awarded later this year to departments of Beatrice Community Hospital and community non-profit organizations as part of the BCH Foundation’s Annual Healthcare Grant awards.

“The 2022 BCH Foundation Partner mini-healthcare grants were awarded with the intent of using donor dollars to support innovative ideas, new and unique technologies and programs within Hospital departments." said Foundation Partner Program Coordinator Lindsey McKeever.

Partner mini-healthcare grants are made possible through donations to the Centurian Endowment Fund. By giving to the Centurian Fund Endowment you become a BCH Foundation Partner and get to be a part of the decision making body that decides how grant funds are allocated. The BCH Foundation Partners selected five grants to be awarded.

BCH Speech Therapy was granted $1,500 for an iPad Pro to assist patients who have experienced a stroke, a traumatic brain injury, and other types of acute changes.

“Our goal is to help our patients maintain maximum independence in daily living from communication, participation in work, home and social settings, and safely meet nutrition and hydration needs.” said Ashely Lester, Speech Therapist.

Additional grants were awarded to BCH Environmental Services for a portable steamer cleaner; BCH Acute Care for video monitors; BCH Specialty Clinic for a digital patient scale; BCH Diagnostic Imaging for a portable cell phone charging station.

“The charging dock will alleviate the worry of a low battery on their phone or device and keep the patient and their family entertained, informed and connected all while increasing the overall patient experience.” said Shannon Stein, Director of Diagnostic Imaging.

The BCH Foundation will award larger Healthcare Grants later this year with the intent of enhancing the medical and healthcare services in the region, Gina Heckey, BCH Foundation Senior Executive, said. The annual Healthcare Grant Award process, open to both BCH departments as well as local health-related non-profit organizations, aims to address issues of medical care, accessibility, social determinants of health and the patient experience.

“Grant applications and awards typically reflect the diverse health and wellness needs of our community.” Rich Hovendick, president of the Foundation’s volunteer board of directors, said. “The BCH Foundation provides a variety of grant funding options to help both the Hospital and our community partners to address frontline needs and improve employee and patient satisfaction.”

When the BCH Foundation was originally formed over 60 years ago, an endowment fund was established to address the ever-changing needs of healthcare in the area. The larger Healthcare Grant Awards are representative of the earnings from that endowment fund. Applications for the Annual Healthcare Grant Awards are currently open, and must be completed and received by July 29, 2022. Potential applicants must be registered non-profit organizations working to fill a healthcare gap in Gage County.

