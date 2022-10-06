Hospital Foundation awards $254,000 in healthcare grants

The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation announced it’s awarding $254,284 in grants for both hospital and community projects this year.

The 2022 BCH Foundation Healthcare Grants were awarded with the intent of enhancing the medical and healthcare services in the region, Gina Heckey, BCH Foundation Senior Executive, said in a press release. Each of the grants awarded addresses issues of medical care, accessibility, social determinants of health and the patient experience.

A total of 12 grants were awarded to hospital departments to upgrade equipment and provide new services. Nine grants were awarded to community nonprofits to improve upon health and wellness challenges facing area residents, and to enhance the community experience.

“Grant applications in 2022 reflected the diverse health and wellness needs of our community.” Rich Hovendick, president of the Foundation’s volunteer board of directors, said. “The BCH Foundation board is always pleased to be able to support the work of both the hospital and the community in such an important way.”

When the BCH Foundation was originally formed, Heckey said an endowment fund was established to address the ever-changing needs of healthcare in the area. Each year, some of the earnings from the endowment fund are distributed to fill local healthcare gaps.

Beatrice Community Hospital departments and clinics are being awarded $207,534 in grants. They include:

Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Devices, $5,000 awarded to Clinic Case Management.

Update Main Entrance Landscaping, $10,000 awarded to Facilities.

Endoscopy Gastroscope, $4,200 awarded to Surgical Services.

Scott Care Tablet, $5,000 awarded to Infusion Clinic.

HUGS Safety System, $55,575 awarded to Labor and Delivery.

Spot Vision Screener, $7,185 awarded to Children’s Clinic.

Retinavue 700 Imager, $10,975 awarded to the Beatrice Family & Internal Medicine.

Hearing Screener, $14,451 awarded to Labor and Delivery.

Artwork, $30,000 awarded to Clinic Consolidation.

Remodel, $50,000 awarded to Cafeteria.

Lactation Room, $12,000 awarded to Facilities.

Gage County community nonprofits were awarded $46,750.00 in grants. They include:

Handicap Accessibility, $5,000 awarded to Whispering Acres Tails & Treasures.

Gage County Child Wish, $2,000 awarded to Make-A-Wish.

Volunteer Training Materials, $1,000 awarded to CASA of Gage County.

Building Hope Capital Campaign, $5,000 awarded to Hope Crisis Center.

Dignity Pantry, $1,000 awarded to Mother-to-Mother Ministry.

Athlete Hygiene Kits, $1,500 awarded to Beatrice Special Olympics.

AED Machine & Hearing Machine, $3,750 awarded to Southern Public Schools.

Capital Campaign, $25,000 awarded to Community Pantry & Emergency Services.

Youth Frontiers, $2,500 awarded to Gage County MAPS.

The BCH Foundation accepts healthcare grant applications from hospital departments and the community on an annual basis, with grants announced each October. Grant applications are available online at www.thebchfoundation.org or by contacting the Foundation Office.

“As our endowment fund grows, so does the amount we can give back to the hospital and the community year after year,” Heckey said. “The BCH Foundation is proud to be able to support the diverse health and wellness needs of Gage County, and we recognize the importance of investing in high-quality care as close to home as possible.”

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Fund, call 402-223-3068, or send your contribution to PO Box 641, Beatrice, NE 68310. To donate online, see www.thebchfoundation.org.