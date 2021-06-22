House fire blamed on improperly disposed of cigarette

An improperly disposed of cigarette is believed to have caused a house fire on Bell Street Monday evening.

Beatrice firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Bell Street at around 7:30 p.m.

The call was initially reported as a grass fire that spread to a nearby shed and eventually the residence, according to Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake.

“What happened was an improperly disposed of cigarette was next to the house, near some dry materials,” he said. “They caught fire and it went up the vinyl siding and into the attic of the house.”

Daake said a bystander warned two residents inside the house, who were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were on the scene for around four hours.

