Humane Society animals find forever homes during trying times

When the Beatrice Humane Society decided to go to foster-based care in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessica Perrett and her family decided to help out the four-legged community members.
Perrett said it was love at first sight for her son, Jaxson, when he saw a picture of the beautiful six-year-old black Labrador retriever mix, Marie, so the family decided to bring her home.
The two were already happily hugging once they got in the car.
Perrett said Marie was timid at first, and but that she ended up fitting in perfectly with her other dogs and kids. She said her family was only intending to foster, but that they quickly fell in love with Marie and decided to adopt her, and that now she sleeps in Jaxson’s bed each night.
“She’s really taken a liking to him, and him to her,” Perrett said. “I think she’s helped him a lot to get through all this COVID stuff.”
Likewise, Keriann Collmann said her family only intended to foster the then six month old kitten, Ninja, which was chosen by her son, Titus. Collmann said they have adopted the now adult cat, lovingly nicknamed “Naughty Ninja”, who has free range of the house, and enjoys picking on their other cats to try and play.
“I figured I was home and my kids were home, so we were able to have something as a distraction…He’s been entertaining,” Collmann said. “He makes us laugh all the time. He’s a funny cat. He’s always doing something to laugh at, and when he’s not, he’s pretty cute sleeping.”
Roughly 35 animals were assisted through the Humane Society’s Foster Frenzy program. Shelter Manager Carlee Fiddes estimated that 85% of those animals ended up adopted by their foster families, which she said is an exceptionally high rate, and that the other 15% have since found their new homes.
“Whether they end up getting adopted or not, it gives them a respite from the shelter…A shelter is a very stressful environment for an animal, and being able to get out of the shelter and be in a home environment, which is what they’re used to, what they expect and honestly, what they socially and behaviorally need,” Fiddes said. “It’s a huge benefit to them.”
Fiddes said by September, the shelter had 733 adoptions this year, a 7% increase from that point last year. She said the average length an animal stays at the shelter has reduced to 14 days, which Fiddes largely credits to rescuing animals from shelters that have had to shut down due to positive COVID-19 cases.
“Because of that, we’re getting animals in that we have a little bit more information on…Because we have some of that information coming in, we’re able to get them placed faster, so our length of stay has come down for both dogs and cats,” Fiddes said.
Fiddes said that because smaller, rural shelters are currently really needing help, the animals coming to Beatrice are of “above average quality.”
“Every so often we’ll get one that has a few problems, but we’re able to get our community the healthy, happy pets that our community wants through this entire process,” Fiddes said. “So silver lining is that we’ve been able to match 733 families with their new forever pet, even through this process, which is pretty huge.”
Due to the recent spike in COVID cases, Fiddes said only staff members are able to work, not volunteers. The shelter has also had to cancel their annual fundraisers, and are primarily having potential adopters look at available animals online.
Fiddes said the community can continue to show support for the shelter by making donations, or sharing pictures of adoptable animals on social media to help them find a home.
“Every animal that we’re getting adopted out means that we’re able to save one more from another shelter that may not have any other options,” Fiddes noted.
Perrett said Marie was the first animal she’s adopted through the Humane Society, and said the process went very smoothly.
“They provided collars, leashes and a toy, food bowls and food, even,” Perrett said. “They were just really great, really helpful and super kind when we went to get her, and we’re super grateful that we have her.”
More information can be found at beatricehumanesociety.org.
