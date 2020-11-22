Humane Society animals find forever homes during trying times

When the Beatrice Humane Society decided to go to foster-based care in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessica Perrett and her family decided to help out the four-legged community members.

Perrett said it was love at first sight for her son, Jaxson, when he saw a picture of the beautiful six-year-old black Labrador retriever mix, Marie, so the family decided to bring her home.

The two were already happily hugging once they got in the car.

Perrett said Marie was timid at first, and but that she ended up fitting in perfectly with her other dogs and kids. She said her family was only intending to foster, but that they quickly fell in love with Marie and decided to adopt her, and that now she sleeps in Jaxson’s bed each night.

“She’s really taken a liking to him, and him to her,” Perrett said. “I think she’s helped him a lot to get through all this COVID stuff.”

Likewise, Keriann Collmann said her family only intended to foster the then six month old kitten, Ninja, which was chosen by her son, Titus. Collmann said they have adopted the now adult cat, lovingly nicknamed “Naughty Ninja”, who has free range of the house, and enjoys picking on their other cats to try and play.