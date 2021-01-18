Humane Society breaks previous records with animals aided in 2020

Fiddes said COVID-19 greatly impacted other area shelters, putting adoptable animals at the risk of euthanasia due to lack of space. She said the Humane Society was able to take in 592 pets from shelters across the Midwest, traveling over 13,000 miles to do so.

“These are some of the best dogs we’ve seen through our shelter,” Fiddes admitted. “They’re generally super friendly, super social. Any dog can have problems, but for most of these dogs it truly was a matter of they were in the wrong place at the wrong time and their lives were going to end because of it, which is about the worst reason to euthanize an animal if you ask me.”

Fiddes said the shelter finds placements for all animals, unless there is a severe medical issue or behavioral problem that cannot be treated or rehabilitated. The shelter euthanized 24 animals under such conditions in 2020, with an additional 26 neonatal kittens dying while in the shelter’s care. This gives the shelter a 98.1% save rate for the year, a .4% increase from 2019, and maintaining their no-kill designation for another year.

