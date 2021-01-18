Humane Society breaks previous records with animals aided in 2020

Even in a year like 2020, the Beatrice Humane Society broke several of its own records while helping area animals.
The shelter recorded 1,036 adoptions alone, a roughly 16% increase from the 913 adoptions in 2019.
Shelter Manager Carlee Fiddes said any original plans for the year became bygone conclusions when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nebraska in March, and that the new goal was to help as many animals as possible, in any way that the shelter could.
Fiddes said the shelter saw roughly 80% less stray animals last year due to community efforts, since more people were home and had time to look for the animal’s owner. Fiddes explained that this also allowed the shelter more time and resources to focus on other efforts.
“Most of the time they were in contact with us, which is great,” Fiddes said. “They’d contact us and leave contact information in case the owners called us. But I think the primary way animals were being found was usually through social media.”
Fiddes said one way the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the shelter was due to health concerns, the free and low-cost microchip clinics were not offered to area pets. She said when owners came to claim strays, they were offered a discounted microchip, and that the community can still microchip their pets by calling the shelter for an appointment.
Fiddes said COVID-19 greatly impacted other area shelters, putting adoptable animals at the risk of euthanasia due to lack of space. She said the Humane Society was able to take in 592 pets from shelters across the Midwest, traveling over 13,000 miles to do so.
“These are some of the best dogs we’ve seen through our shelter,” Fiddes admitted. “They’re generally super friendly, super social. Any dog can have problems, but for most of these dogs it truly was a matter of they were in the wrong place at the wrong time and their lives were going to end because of it, which is about the worst reason to euthanize an animal if you ask me.”
Fiddes said the shelter finds placements for all animals, unless there is a severe medical issue or behavioral problem that cannot be treated or rehabilitated. The shelter euthanized 24 animals under such conditions in 2020, with an additional 26 neonatal kittens dying while in the shelter’s care. This gives the shelter a 98.1% save rate for the year, a .4% increase from 2019, and maintaining their no-kill designation for another year.
“It is important to us that every animal that we place is safe and healthy, and able to be a good member of society and able to have a good quality of life,” Fiddes said. “What that means is different for every animal…If they can have good times, if they can have good days, we’re going to give them those days. But also, we’re not going to prolong misery, we’re not going to keep an animal in pain.”
Fiddes said that the number of animals surrendered by their owners decreased in 2020, and one program that increased nearly twofold was the shelter’s food bank, which provided over 2,000 pounds of pet food to pet parents in need. She noted with the COVID pandemic causing an increase in food insecurity for people, which has naturally effected animals’ food as well.
“We also had one that the owner was between jobs because of COVID. His dog needed specialty allergy meds and a specialty allergy workup, and he couldn’t afford it. We managed to get him in touch with an organization that helped him as a disabled veteran to be able to find the resources for that,” Fiddes said. “So it’s getting people in touch if we can’t answer their problem with somebody who can, so these animals aren’t having to be surrendered because of what we hope is a short-term problem.”
Another large increase was in the shelter’s foster care program, which grew from 58 homes in 2019 to 96 homes in 2020, aiding 305 animals, roughly 85% of which ended up adopted by their foster families.
Fiddes said foster families are largely needed in April through November, which is when the shelter sees an increase in kittens. She said people interested in fostering can call 402-228-9100 or email beatriceshelter@gmail.com for more information.
One of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers, the Paws-itively Desserts and More event, was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
John Rypma, the Humane Society’s board chairman, said the shelter held their first online auction instead, which raised roughly half of what the Pawis-itively Desserts event would.
“We were very happy with it, for an online auction, but we’ll be happy to get back to where we can all be together and socialize and do it the way we’ve been doing it,” Rypma said. “We plan to go back to that, if we can get COVID under control and if we and the community is comfortable doing it that way.”
In order to continue helping animals in 2021, the shelter is in need of items including Purina, Science Diet, Royal Canin or Iams dry or canned dog or cat food in any flavor, Royal Canin mom and kitten canned or dry food, PetAg KMR powdered milk replacer for kittens, rope slip leashes, non-clumping cat litter, small dog treats, indestructible dog toys like Nylabones or Kongs, drawstring trash bags, high efficiency laundry soap, Dawn dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper, and grocery store plastic sacks and paper bags.
Donations can be delivered to the Humane Society, located at 534 S Reed Street in Beatrice. Shelter hours are 12-3p.m. on Sundays, and 12-6p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, excluding Wednesdays when the shelter is closed all day.
“It’s really great to know what a fantastic community we have supporting us, because they are the reason that we can keep doing what we’re doing,” Fiddes said. “They are the reason that we can keep saving lives. They’re the reason that we can keep our doors open. Even if we have to adjust protocols, we’re still helping and we’re still here, and that’s because our community keeps helping us through.”