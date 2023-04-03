The Beatrice Humane Society hosted the annual Weston Awards on Friday evening at Classics in Beatrice.

Executive Director Carlee Fiddes said the event was the biggest fundraiser of the year.

“As an organization that helps 1,200 animals get adopted every year, it is one of the biggest reasons we get to continue to operate,” she said. “It’s an event to thank everyone who has been involved in any way in supporting us.”

Board member Stephanie Clark-Moss said the event before COVID had been different, but they had made changes.

“We wanted to make the award a centerpiece of the evening,” Clark-Moss said.

Fiddes noted that in the past it may have been a volunteer who has taken on an important role or a board member that has helped develop a new program. Historically it’s been someone who has helped in continuing to advance the welfare of animals in the community.

“This year it was easy to choose the winner of the Weston award,” she said. “It embodies everything we want the award to be about in really caring for animals.

“The award is in honor to Herb and Marian Weston and was instilled many years ago. It was designed to thank someone who has been important in building up the Beatrice Humane Society.”

Deputy Thomas Smith waded through deep, icy water to rescue Wally, a dog that was adopted from the Humane Society about three years prior. Wally had been trapped in the ice-covered pond on the evening of February 9, 2023.

While the shelter does 1,200 adoptions a year, Fiddes said Wally was special.

“He was a bit of a loudmouth in the kennels,” she said. “His adoptive family fell in love with him despite his vocal personality.”

Fiddes said law enforcement in the community go above and beyond for the animals in the community on a daily basis. They often work to bring strays into the shelter.

“It was evident that on that day that Smith took extra effort that day for Wally,” she said.

Clark-Moss said the theme for the event was Diamond’s and Denim with a live auction and a silent auction.

“For example, for every diamond item, like a photo shoot in a professional studio with your pet, the denim item is a pet being the first in at the pool’s doggy dip event.”

Another example was a professional lawn care company caring for the yard as the diamond item. The denim item was Steven and Annie Paulmeyer’s son mowing the lawn.

Clark-Moss said she was excited to introduce the new shelter veterinarian at the event.

“We’re hoping with a veterinarian and a vet tech in house we will be able to care for more animals,” she said. “One of the goals of the Beatrice Humane Society during the calendar year is to assist Wymore with the feral cat problem they are experiencing.”