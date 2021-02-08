Humane Society manager gives tips for keeping pets warm during winter weather

“Especially with the wind chills the way that they are, even leaving an animal out for a half an hour while you jump in the shower in the mornings is too long,” Fiddes said. “So we have to be very wary of the fact that they shouldn’t be outside for any extended periods of time. If they have to be outside for an extended period of time, again, making sure they have adequate places to escape the wind and just trying to keep them indoors and protected the best that we can.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fiddes said the shelter has personally transitioned to only letting one dog out at a time for about 10 minutes each so they do not stay out for an extended period.

The AMVA warns that elderly pets, or those with arthritis or other diseases, could have worsening conditions due to the cold, have more difficulty walking on snow and ice, and may be more prone to slipping and falling.

“Pets with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances such as Cushing's disease may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, and may be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes,” the AMVA website states. “The same goes for very young and very old pets. If you need help determining your pet's temperature limits, consult your veterinarian.”