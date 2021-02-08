Humane Society manager gives tips for keeping pets warm during winter weather

The Sunland is expected to receive below freezing temperatures for the majority of February, and while locals prepare to keep themselves cozy and warm, similar considerations should be made for pets and strays alike.
Beatrice Humane Society Shelter Manager Carlee Fiddes said that while farm animals can tolerate cold temperatures, they do need extra support to get through the winter weather.
“An animal that is living outdoors 24/7, so your cattle and your horses and your pigs and sheep, they need a protected place to get away from the wind,” Fiddes said. “It needs to be bedded down with some kind of bedding that does not maintain moisture, such as straw. And they need adequate access to unfrozen water and whatever their appropriate feedstuff is. Usually you have to increase their food amount from time to time to make sure that they have enough energy to be able to keep themselves warm in the coldest of temperatures.”
For smaller outdoor animals like feral cats, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests checking underneath a vehicle, banging on the hood and honking on the horn before starting the engine to make sure no animal is using that vehicle to stay warm. The AMVA also suggests to keep all animals away from snow removal materials like antifreeze.
Fiddes said the general rule for house animals is that if their owners are too cold being outside, then so are their pets.
“Especially with the wind chills the way that they are, even leaving an animal out for a half an hour while you jump in the shower in the mornings is too long,” Fiddes said. “So we have to be very wary of the fact that they shouldn’t be outside for any extended periods of time. If they have to be outside for an extended period of time, again, making sure they have adequate places to escape the wind and just trying to keep them indoors and protected the best that we can.”
Fiddes said the shelter has personally transitioned to only letting one dog out at a time for about 10 minutes each so they do not stay out for an extended period.
The AMVA warns that elderly pets, or those with arthritis or other diseases, could have worsening conditions due to the cold, have more difficulty walking on snow and ice, and may be more prone to slipping and falling.
“Pets with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances such as Cushing's disease may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, and may be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes,” the AMVA website states. “The same goes for very young and very old pets. If you need help determining your pet's temperature limits, consult your veterinarian.”
According to the AMVA, signs of hypothermia in pets is if they are whining, shivering, seem anxious, slows down or stops moving, or starts looking for warm places to burrow. They suggest checking paws frequently checking paws for signs of cold-weather injury such as cracking or bleeding, and to wipe down paws and bellies after walks to remove any snow removal chemicals they might have picked up.
“The first thing that’s going to happen when they get cold is they’re going to shiver,” Fiddes said. “When they stop shivering is actually when you need to be concerned, because that’s when their body’s own thermoregulation devices are no longer working, and it’s pretty bad at that point. You’re ideally are going to be seeking veterinary care before that happens. If there’s any changes in the coloring of their skin or anything like that, then your veterinarian needs to be seen right away, but keeping them indoors and keeping them protected is the very best thing that we can do.”
Fiddes said they shelter has already received an increase in blanket and towel donations that will help keep their animals warm through the coming weeks, but that they are always open to receiving more.
More information about the shelter can be found at the Beatrice Humane Society Facebook page, or beatricehumanesociety.org/