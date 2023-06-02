The Beatrice Humane Society recently opened a low cost spay and neuter clinic and added a veterinarian.

Director Carlee Fiddes said the goal of the organization was to help as many animals and families in as many ways as they can.

“With the opening of the clinic we are able to provide care to more shelter animals, work on the feral cat problem and reach out to a segment of the population that have previously not been able to afford spay and neuter services,” she said.

Prior to the clinic opening, BHS had partnered with several local veterinarians and Kansas State veterinary students. Approximately 700-800 dogs and cats received spay and neuter services on an annual basis with K-State, however, they were no longer going to be able to continue services in Beatrice.

“Cost wise it just made good sense for us to have a clinic,” she said. “We’re able to continue to provide the highest level of care to our animals.”

Dr. Jody Jones was hired as the veterinarian in mid-March. She had worked in Lincoln as a veterinarian and wanted to be able to help more animals.

Jones said she was excited to be working with the humane society.

“It doesn’t seem like work and I’m really enjoying it,” she said.

The goal of the clinic is to provide surgeries four days a week with around 30 surgeries per day.

Fiddes explained that there is a pricing structure for other non-profit organizations and rescue partners to be able to bring their animals to Beatrice for services.

“Just yesterday we had a bus with 21 dogs from Omaha for spay and neuters,” she said. “Again, the more animals we are able to provide these services, the better our communities are going to be.

“There is also a low cost option for community members in need,” she said. “We’ll work with people. We get creative when we need to be creative.”

A spay or neuter with microchip and vaccinations is priced at $105 for cats. Feral cats receive the trap, neuter and release (TNR) price of $40. The cost for dogs is $150 to $175.

The clinic is located at 200 N. Seventh St., Suite 2 in Beatrice.

A pet food pantry also continues to be offered at the shelter.

More information can be found by contacting the Beatrice Humane Society at 402-228-9100.