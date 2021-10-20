Humane society plans questioned by County Board member

Gage County officials approved a contract with the Beatrice Humane Society to pay the shelter $17,000 for services to the county, though some members of the Board of Supervisors expressed concerns with how the shelter is operating.

The agreement, unanimously approved by the board on Wednesday, pays the shelter for kenneling animals, primarily for the sheriff’s office, and does not impact the operations of the shelter.

But County Supervisor Emily Haxby expressed concerns with both the cost of the agreement and that the humane society is not working with local veterinarians.

She said the per animal cost to the county is much higher than the city of Beatrice’s own agreement.

“When you figure out your numbers, they pay $30,000 and the city accounted for 384 of those animals,” Haxby said. “Roughly translated that’s about $78.13. We pay $17,000...If you take that $17,000, divide by 89 (animals), the county is paying $191.01 per animal, which is more than double what the city is paying.”

Shelter Director Carlee Fiddes responded that the city also supports the shelter with in-kind services that are not reflected in the contract.

“Are we being underfunded by the city? Absolutely,” Fiddes said. “Are we potentially asking the city for other assistance in different ways? Absolutely.”

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson emphasized that for his department, past arrangements with the shelter have been beneficial, especially because deputies can enter the shelter after hours without workers present to kennel animals.

“I’ve been doing this for many years going back to the old days where we’d have to round a dog up in our patrol car and find a place for it,” he said. “They provide an excellent service for us. Lots of times someone brings a stray and the deputies will go and check them in. That's part of it...From our standpoint it’s a good deal for us. There’s just no way around it.”

Haxby also raised concerns that when the shelter needs to spay or neuter pets it utilizes clinics in Lincoln or Omaha, or an agreement with Kansas State’s veterinary program, rather than using local veterinarians.

Shelter officials last month discussed at a Beatrice City Council meeting hopes to start its own veterinary clinic at the city auditorium, asking the city for $19,000 to cover the project. It was stated at the meeting that local veterinarians are over capacity and unable to perform the procedures for shelter animals.

Multiple area veterinarians attended Wednesday’s County Board meeting and said that’s not true, that they have not been approached to perform spay and neuter procedures even though they’re typically cheaper than Lincoln or Omaha clinics.

“There are some numbers that were addressed and put forth in their proposal for the value of spays and neuters that they’ve been paying elsewhere that are very different from what the spays and neuters have been available here in Beatrice,” said Jennafer M. Glaesemann with Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic. “...They’ve been going, for example, to Omaha to their low cost spay and neuter clinic to get surgeries done, as well as to veterinarians in Lincoln that are charging them full prices. I’m a bit concerned about that because we have been discounting our prices quite a bit. From 2019-21 we actually discounted surgeries by $5,970 for the humane society, but then we have not been requested to do any surgeries for them since January 2021.”

Fiddes said there have been a higher level of complications with procedures performed by area veterinarians, and that the shelter has outgrown what local veterinarians can provide, adding the humane society is making the best decisions for its animals.

“It’s important for us to understand that this clinic that you’re speaking about has absolutely nothing to do with the contract that we have with (Gage County) currently, nor how we’re going to be proceeding other than if I have access to faster surgeries because we’re able to provide it ourselves, these animals will be getting out of our shelter system faster,” Fiddes said. “Right now the biggest holdup in getting an animal to adoption is that spay and neuter. In all actuality it will be decreasing the cost for our community ... by being able to have them leave the shelter sooner.”

