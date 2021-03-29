Humane Society receives new van from Zoellner Ford-Lincoln

The Beatrice Humane Society has a new set of wheels to help four-legged friends across the Midwest. On Friday, several of the shelter’s board members received 2021 Ford Transit Connect van, which was partially purchased through a Gage County Foundation grant, and largely donated by Zoellner Ford-Lincoln of Beatrice.

“They were getting a portion of the money for the van as a grant, but that would not buy them a decent, pre-owned vehicle,” owner Jason Zoellner said. “So I asked [John Rypma, the Humane Society’s board chairman] if I kicked in the rest, if he’d be interested in buying a new vehicle. So we came up with a great plan.”

Rypma said he proposed that the shelter put the dealership’s name on the back of the new van. He explained that their previous van was 16 years old and starting to use a tremendous amount of oil.

The Humane Society has seen an increase in animals the past two years, and have traveled to Kansas, Texas and other states to rescue animals whose shelters were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or unseasonably winter weather.