Humane Society shares tips for keeping pets safe in the heat

The Beatrice Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to be mindful when caring for their animals during the extreme heat of summer.

“My rule for summer is that if it is too hot for you to be outside, it is too hot for your indoor animals to be outside,” said Carlee Fiddles, Shelter Director. “If they do go outside, keep the duration short and be sure they have adequate access to water and adequate shade.”

Fiddles said that heat can become a life or death situation with animals such as being locked in a car or a crate.

“We need to be especially mindful of where we’re putting animals in the heat and specifically if they’re being confined,” she said. “Do they have good airflow, protection from the elements and adequate water?”

Fiddles said that emergencies occur when the animals can’t cool themselves. This is especially true in older, younger and short-nosed animals.

“Because their nose is shortened, they have less tongue space to be able to exchange air space and panting becomes less effective,” said Fiddles. “If you get into a situation that your pet has become overheated, getting them into an air conditioned space is important to help them cool down. Also giving them water is important.”

If the animal has changes in breathing or is not taking water, it has become a life-threatening situation and veterinarian care is needed. Vomiting and diarrhea are also signs of heat stroke.

Fiddles said that pet owners should consider the temperature of the pavement when taking walks and be aware of the time spent outside in the heat for pets to keep them safe.