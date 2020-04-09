Humane Society switches to foster-based care due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Multiple dogs and cats left the Beatrice Humane Society on Monday due to an unusual circumstance. Due to COVID-19, the Humane Society and other shelters have moved to primarily foster-based care to help slow the spread.

Bette Anne Thaut, board member of the Beatrice Humane Society, reported 10 dogs and 25 cats were available for the Foster Frenzy program.

Shelter manager Carlee Fiddes said the goal is to reduce the number of animals at the shelter while continuing their no-kill mission.

Individuals came from as far as Lincoln to help out, and were supplied with food, crates and other necessary items to care for the animals for at least two weeks.

Many of the animals were fostered Monday, but the Humane Society is still taking in emergency surrenders and strays.

“Our overarching goal is to get the animal care down to a point that if we were to have a staff that was exposed - or worse, sick - and needs to put everybody on a two week quarantine, all I would need was one healthy staff member to come in and take care of everything here at the shelter,” Fiddes said. “That’s the level that we’re trying to get to, and I think after today we will be at that level.”