Humane Society switches to foster-based care due to COVID-19

Multiple dogs and cats left the Beatrice Humane Society on Monday due to an unusual circumstance. Due to COVID-19, the Humane Society and other shelters have moved to primarily foster-based care to help slow the spread.
Bette Anne Thaut, board member of the Beatrice Humane Society, reported 10 dogs and 25 cats were available for the Foster Frenzy program.
Shelter manager Carlee Fiddes said the goal is to reduce the number of animals at the shelter while continuing their no-kill mission.
Individuals came from as far as Lincoln to help out, and were supplied with food, crates and other necessary items to care for the animals for at least two weeks.
Many of the animals were fostered Monday, but the Humane Society is still taking in emergency surrenders and strays.
“Our overarching goal is to get the animal care down to a point that if we were to have a staff that was exposed - or worse, sick - and needs to put everybody on a two week quarantine, all I would need was one healthy staff member to come in and take care of everything here at the shelter,” Fiddes said. “That’s the level that we’re trying to get to, and I think after today we will be at that level.”
Fiddes noted that fostering the animals gets them out of the shelter and socialized with people, as well as could lead to them getting adopted. She said there’s benefits for the foster parents, as well.
“Right now, it’s unfortunately a situation where we’re all feeling super isolated…That’s a hard thing, and for some people that are living alone that’s incredibly isolating, Fiddes said. “For this short period, you’ve got a buddy while you’re working from home.”
Interested fosters can apply at beatricehumanesociety.org. Fiddes said that the fostering protocol has changed, so those who’ve applied in the past should apply through this new link.
Since most of the animals are off-site, the Humane Society closed its doors to the public on Tuesday. Animals can still be adopted online, with virtual meet and greets among the animal, their foster parents and the potential homes.
“If everything goes well, then we’ll be able to have our foster and potential adopters meet up and transfer ownership, after signing paperwork and things like that electronically,” Fiddes said.
Fiddes said people unable to foster can help the Humane Society by sharing stray animal posts on Facebook. She said individuals that find a stray animal will be asked to take it home and look for the owner for a bit before the Humane Society will take them.
“We’re keeping our numbers low here in the shelter so we are able to operate not just today and not just tomorrow, but next week and next month,” Fiddes said. “Nobody knows what tomorrow is bringing at this point, so this is allowing us to be able to continue to operate under all – at this point – planned contingencies.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.