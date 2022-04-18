 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds attend Beatrice egg hunt

Hundreds of children bundled up in the cooler temperatures on Saturday morning to attend the Easter Egg Hunt at the Veterans Club. Approximately 4,000 eggs were filled and laid out. Some children visited with the Easter Bunny and posed for a photo.

The event has been sponsored by the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Legion Riders for over 50 years.

First State Bank also provided assistance for the event. Thrivent provided a grant for cookies and punch following the hunt.

