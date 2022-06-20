Hundreds of cyclists ride rural Gage County event

Hundreds of cyclists braved the heat Saturday to participate in a ride through rural Gage County.

Participants in this year’s Solstice Gravel Grinder had their choice of three rides, which were approximately 30, 50 or 100 miles of gravel, dirt and a little bit of asphalt in southern Gage County.

Event organizer Joe Billesbach said this year’s event was especially challenging, given the high temperatures and humidity.

“I think it actually went really well considering the weather,” he said. “The weather was the worst we’ve ever had as far as heat and humidity. We took extra precautions and had extra supplies out. We planned ahead and had them set up with a ton of coolers and they still had to have trips to get more water.”

This was the sixth year Billesbach has organized the gravel ride, and the third consecutive year it’s started in Beatrice. Roughly 300 riders participated, highlighting an increased interest in gravel riding.

“Riding gravel has really taken off in the last 5-6 years, and having events like this with the different distances gives many different skill levels a chance to go out and ride it,” Billesbach said. “You have the experienced riders who like to go out and do 100 miles, quality riders do the 50 and a lot of first timers who want to go out and try the 35.”

Billesbach added that Gage County offers great roads for rural rides, and he heard a lot of positive feedback from out-of-state riders who were impressed with the event.

“We heard back from a ton of out-of-state riders who were just amazed by the roads here in southeast Nebraska,” he said. “Part of it is the quality of gravel. A lot of places have more of a chunkier rock and they would much rather ride on this type of surface.”

He added the event will continue next year, with the 2023 Solstice Gravel Grinder planned for June 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0