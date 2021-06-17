Hundreds of cyclists signed up for Gage County event

Hundreds of bicyclists will make their way to Gage County this weekend for an annual gravel ride through the Sunland.

The 2021 Solstice Gravel Grinder will be held Saturday morning. The event features 100, 50 and 30 mile courses that will take riders through Jefferson and Gage counties.

Event organizer Joe Billesbach said this is the fifth year of the event, and the second consecutive year it’s been held in southeast Nebraska. Registration is full, and he’s expecting more than 300 riders to participate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have 340 riders signed up, plus another 25-30 volunteers so there’s going to be a pretty big crowd in Beatrice this weekend,” he said. “They’re all taking off out of the West Scott Street ballfields. Last year we had close to 250 signed up, but with the pandemic a lot of people transferred their registration or told me they weren't going to take the chance coming up.”

From the starting line in west Beatrice, 100 mile riders will make their way to Diller, Steele City, Odell, Barneston, and Holmesville. The 30 and 50 mile routes are all in Gage County.

Nearly all of the routes are on gravel roads and are not marked, so motorists are asked to use caution and be aware of cyclists.