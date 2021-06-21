Hundreds participate in area gravel bike ride

A rain storm Friday night wasn’t enough to stop hundreds of cyclists from hitting the gravel and dirt roads around Gage County Saturday morning.

Around 275 riders participated in the annual Solstice Gravel Grinder, a ride through southern Gage and Jefferson counties with ranges of 30, 50 or 100 miles.

Event organizer Joe Billesbach said there were fears after the rain that some of the roads would be too wet to ride on, but he was pleased to learn that morning they were dry enough for the cyclists.

“I think it went really well,” he said. “I was pretty nervous on Friday night when the storm system came in because up to that point there was hardly any chance of rain. I jinxed myself saying it would be great to get a little bit of rain to get the dust down, and then it poured on Friday night.”

He added that while some riders didn’t appreciate the high winds, they helped keep riders cooler on the warm day.

“The heat was tough on people,” Billesbach said. “I had people complain about the heat and wind, but the combination made it easier on people. The wind kept the heat down a little bit. You couldn’t have asked for a better day.”