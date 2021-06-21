Hundreds participate in area gravel bike ride

A rain storm Friday night wasn’t enough to stop hundreds of cyclists from hitting the gravel and dirt roads around Gage County Saturday morning.
Around 275 riders participated in the annual Solstice Gravel Grinder, a ride through southern Gage and Jefferson counties with ranges of 30, 50 or 100 miles.
Event organizer Joe Billesbach said there were fears after the rain that some of the roads would be too wet to ride on, but he was pleased to learn that morning they were dry enough for the cyclists.
“I think it went really well,” he said. “I was pretty nervous on Friday night when the storm system came in because up to that point there was hardly any chance of rain. I jinxed myself saying it would be great to get a little bit of rain to get the dust down, and then it poured on Friday night.”
He added that while some riders didn’t appreciate the high winds, they helped keep riders cooler on the warm day.
“The heat was tough on people,” Billesbach said. “I had people complain about the heat and wind, but the combination made it easier on people. The wind kept the heat down a little bit. You couldn’t have asked for a better day.”
From the starting line at the West Scott Street ballfields, 100 mile riders made their way to Diller, Steele City, Odell, Barneston, and Holmesville. The 30 and 50 mile routes were all in Gage County.
This marked the fifth year of the event, and was the second consecutive year it’s been held in southeast Nebraska.
Billesbach said he’s planning to keep the event in Gage County, with plans to host the Solstice Gravel Grinder next year on June 18.
“I’m pleased with how everything went, considering the weather,” he said. “I know for a fact we filled up all the hotels in town. I had people calling last minute and couldn't find a hotel, and the city worked really well with me to let me have it at the park.”