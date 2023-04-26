Shawn Kerr said she had tried everything she could find for weight loss before but had limited results before she started the Ideal Protein program.

“I had my first child in 1996 and my weight has fluctuated since then,” she said.

In 2011, Kerr said she had been working for a chiropractor in Lincoln and was first introduced to Ideal Protein. She had followed the program for about six weeks, but then because there was a tragedy in her family, she stopped using the steps.

Her weight started to fluctuate again.

“My husband and I were both heading for some significant health problems,” she said. “There were some things in our family history, and it was becoming a problem just to move. We were even looking into weight loss surgery.”

She started the Ideal Protein program in June 2022 and has lost over 100 pounds.

“Jared was skeptical, but I knew it worked,” she said. “He started in July has lost over 80 pounds now.”

Two of her adult daughters are also on the program.

Kerr said their energy level has improved dramatically as they have lost weight and the pain in her joints has gotten better.

She noted that they had just completed lab work for physicals with excellent results especially with cholesterol.

“I can’t tell you when my numbers have been that good,” she said.

Kerr said she likes to help people and started thinking about the idea of being able to offer the program in Beatrice as a satellite location.

“My goal is to help people in Beatrice with weight loss and education,” she said. “I’m here to help people with their goals and help them live again. It is a complete lifestyle change. I will always be working this program."

Beginning in Canada over 20 years ago, Ideal Protein is a doctor-designed, Ketogenic Weight Loss Protocol that treats weight loss as healthcare and uses food as medicine according to the website. A coach meets with the client every week during the first stage and reviews food choices.

The three-stage program is supervised by a medical professional and communicates regularly with the individual’s physician.

Ideal Protein food and supplements are a part of the program, but, because it is medically supervised it can be paid for from health savings accounts.

The Beatrice Pharmacy Solutions Ideal Protein location opened at 900B N. Sixth Street in January.

Kerr said as a coach she is committed to helping people through each stage.

Appointments are available on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Coach Jill Grancer had been Kerr’s individual coach. She said she has worked in weight loss since the early 1980’s.

“In fact, my mom and I worked together at the Diet Center in Beatrice,” she said. “Ideal Protein has been where I’ve seen people be the most successful.”

Grancer said they were excited to be able to be a part of a satellite location in Beatrice.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce is planned for Thursday, April 27th at 11:30 a.m.

For more information on Pharmacy Solutions Ideal Protein call Shawn Kerr at 402-840-0699.