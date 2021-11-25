Imagination Library program offers free books to kids

The Gage County United Way became an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2014.

The program provides a free book to children birth to five years of age monthly by mail to any registered parent living in the county.

“The board adopted the literacy program after learning the benefits,” said Mel Laflin, Gage County United Way Coordinator. “Countless studies document the relationship between early literacy and school performance. By providing the children of our community with quality, age-appropriate books, we seek to increase children's access to books, encourage parents to read more often to their children, support children in the development of a love for reading, and better prepare children to begin school.

“We partner with 14 agencies in Gage County, but Imagination Library is a United Way program.”

The United Way pays half of the costs for providing the books in Gage County and the Imagination Library funds the remaining fee. The monthly price of the program in 2014 was $400, but has grown to $1,200 a month in 2021. Annually the costs are over $14,000. A donation of $25 can sponsor one child per year.

Approximately 577 children are registered in Gage County.

“There are no income restrictions. The only requirement is that the child live in Gage County,” said Laflin.

Ryan Trauernicht, a Gage County United Way Board member, said that his children receive the books each month from the Imagination Library.

“They look forward to getting them in the mail and love it when we can read a new book each month,” Trauernicht said.

The 2022 Funding Campaign began in September with a goal of $105,000. It will fund the Imagination Library program and the requests of fourteen Gage County non-profit agencies that provide services that fit within the mission of Gage County United Way which is to “Improve people’s lives by focusing on education and youth, financial stability, and the health and wellness of those in our community.”

“The local board makes the funding decisions based on the applications that are submitted in May of each year and the needs of the agencies,” Laflin said. “We want people to understand that 97% of the donations received remain in Gage County.”

Some of the largest organizational donors are Exmark and Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

More information on the current agencies supported by Gage County United Way can be found on their Facebook page. Donations for Imagination Library or any of the agencies can be sent to P.O. Box 395, Beatrice, NE 68310.

