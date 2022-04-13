Improvements planned for Beatrice trails

There’s good news in store for unfortunate cyclists who find themselves with a flat tire on the trails of Beatrice.

A new project to install several bike repair stations along the trail system was recently approved for funding through a visitor improvement grant.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors approved the $10,671 grant last week. Gage County Tourism Coordinator Kristin Jensen said the project is being spearheaded by the Leadership Beatrice class, a program of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, to identify, educate and develop a select group of Beatrice citizens for positions of community leadership.

“This project would entail putting in eight installations on the trail system within the city limits, for seven bike repair stations,” she said. “Those include a bicycle pump and tools on a cable that can be used to repair your bike at seven different trailheads. In addition to that, it would include one three-by-six foot welcome to Beatrice trails sign over by Norris Public Power in that trailhead area.”

The total project is expected to cost $21,342 and $5,671 has been raised through private donations and another $5,000 was awarded in Beatrice Plus funds.

In addition to the repair tools, each station will feature a map of the area trail system.

“Currently there are no trail maps along the trails, which can sort of be a safety issue if you’re not familiar with the trails or if you’re visiting from out of town,” Jensen said. “Those would be really helpful. Beatrice has an incredible trail system right now so any improvement or addition that can be made to that is a positive in our book.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0