Increased COVID-19 cases reported in area

Public Health Solutions reported more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska in the last week.

The department released its weekly figures Friday, which included 330 new cases for its five-county district.

Of those, there were 144 new cases in Gage, 93 in Saline, 38 in Jefferson, 29 in Thayer and 26 in Fillmore counties.

All but one county saw an increase in positivity rate during the week. Cluster outbreaks have been identified by Public Health Solutions in multiple settings including workplaces, child cares, and long-term care facilities. Testing capacity is stable across the district with few minor testing shortages reported. Hospital capacity statewide remains a critical concern.

The positivity rate spiked throughout the district, and stands at 44.5% compared to 32.7% the previous week.

By county totals since the pandemic started are 1,348 cases in Gage, 1,514 in Saline, 376 in Jefferson, 265 in Thayer, and 348 in Fillmore for a total of 3,851.

According to information from Public Health Solutions, there have been 24 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the five counties, and there are six death certificates pending. The weekly hospitalization rate stands at 42.

