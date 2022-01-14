Incumbent files for County Board seat

A third candidate has filed for reelection to the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

Terry Jurgens filed this week to continue representing district 7, the southwestern portion of Gage County.

Jurgens has served three terms on the County Board, and has been the chairman of the road and bridge committee since he was first elected.

“I’ve been chairman of that since I’ve been on the board and think we’ve improved the surrounding county roads, in terms of bridges, overlays and armor coating," Jurgens said. "I want to make sure that continues.”

He said road improvements, especially a longterm project to pave Hickory Road west of Highway 77, have been his greatest accomplishments while on the board.

“The Hickory Road project and all the road and bridge improvements were big accomplishments,” Jurgens said. “We’ve done bridge replacements, taking out the old banister bridges and replacing them with box culverts and mainly for me it’s just about the improvements we’ve continued to do on our county roads. I really enjoy that.”

In addition to road projects, Jurgens said he hopes to be reelected so he can see through paying off the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment.

“We’ve struggled many years with that and finally we can see the end of the road,” Jurgens said. “I want to get the taxes back down to well below what they are now so people can keep moving on.”

Jurgens is the third County Board member to file for reelection this year, following district 1 representative Eddie Dorn and district 3 representative and board chairman Erich Tiemann. District 5 representative Gary Lytle is the only board member yet to file for reelection. No challenges have filed yet for seats on the County Board.

In addition to the board filings, other recent filings for Gage County positions include Phyllis Schoen for District Court Clerk and Donna Remmers-Munoz for Register of Deeds.

The deadline to file for election for incumbents is Feb. 15, and March 1 for non-incumbents.

