Incumbent runs for School Board

A Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education members is running for a second term.

Erin Chadwick, who worked as the marketing coordinator for NGage until last year, has spent four years on the BPS School Board.

Chadwick and her husband have been in Beatrice just shy of a decade. They moved to the community in 2013 when they had the opportunity to purchase Brown’s Shoe Fit.

Chadwick originally ran for School Board around the time Jason Alexander was selected as superintendent.

“I had seen in my work through NGage in economic development all of the things he was able to accomplish in Ord,” Chadwick said. “And it excited me for our school district here because we had failed two bond issues I had voted for. Being a newcomer to this community at one point, I saw the conditions of our schools from the outside and was really disappointed.”

Chadwick now works as a stay-at-home mom, raising her two girls, aged 10 and 7. She said raising kids also inspired her interest in the School Board.

“My kids were a huge reason I wanted to get involved in the School Board,” she said. “But being able to have an impact on kids throughout the community is something that excites me because I truly feel like the youth of any community gets overlooked… I think a community that embraces its youth and focuses on its youth as its future is the best kind of community.”

Her first term wasn’t without its difficulty, Chadwick said. A pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million Americans broke out in the middle of her term, forcing the Board to center the safety of children. Chadwick was an early opponent of the district’s mask mandate, saying she received dozens of emails and phone calls from constituents to reject the mandate.

“My personal feelings, I think, are irrelevant when I’m trying to represent constituents,” Chadwick said.

Chadwick said the building of a new elementary school was a major issue for her.

“When you see schools that are dated, aging, that don’t look safe from the outside, that have the physical appearance of looking run down and falling apart, it just doesn’t speak well for the community,” she said. “It makes you question how we’re caring for our kids. Are we putting our kids first? And now that I’ve been on School Board for four years, I do know we’re doing everything we can do put our kids first. But it’s increasingly difficult to do that in the buildings we have."

Chadwick said she is happy with the decisions the Board made to continue with the elementary project, using the Interlocal Agreement Act, which allows public entities to partner and pursue financing for a larger scale project

“I am very proud of this elementary school project,” she said. “I truly feel we’ve answered the needs of the district with the wants of the voters and tax payers. And that’s been something that’s been very difficult to do… We have a really unique opportunity to lay a solid foundation for the next generation of BPS students.”

Chadwick said she has enjoyed advocating for local education at the state level and said she would continue to look for those opportunities if elected. She said her outsider perspective provides valuable insight to the Board.

“I think, because I’m not from here and because I chose to live here, I feel like I have a different perspective on the community,” she said. “I’ve lived in other communities. I’ve lived in other states. I’ve seen how a dysfunctional community works. I think Beatrice is a wonderful place to live and a wonderful place to work… Having worked in economic development in this community, I’ve gotten the opportunity to speak to people like me with outside perspectives. And I want to make this community more attractive to those people. At the same time, I want to make Beatrice more attractive to those students who are growing up in the community … I want them to come back.”

Chadwick is one of three incumbents seeking re-election, alongside Eric Trusty and Doris Martin, for the four available School Board spots. Her name will appear with 10 other candidates on the spring ballot. The top 8 vote-getters will then advance to the November ballot.

