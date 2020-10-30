Indian Creek Mall hosts trick-or-treating event

All sorts of ghouls, goblins, and other spooky creatures – and some heroes, as well – decided to haunt Indian Creek Mall on Thursday in search of candy.

To help aid in their search, the costumed children were able to participate in scooter relay races, play pumpkin games and get pictures with some inflatable monsters.

This isn’t the first time the Indian Creek Mall Association has done trick-or-treating, but mall president Julie Lovitt said the goal this year was to make it more of an event. She said it was important to give the kids in the community a chance to show off their costumes and trick-or-treat in a safe way.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lovitt said COVID-19 restrictions at the event included limiting the number of people inside, temperature checks at the door, and having attendees enter at one spot and follow a clear path to exit.

“We had an awesome turnout,” Lovitt said. “The event was a great success. I think we had probably around 500 kids.”

Lovitt said the event was also a great way to have several mall vendors and local businesses work together, and thanked everybody who pitched in. She said the event also raised $135 of a $5,000 fundraising goal to help benefit local organizations.