Infant among latest COVID-19 cases in Gage County

An infant is among the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in southeast Nebraska.

The infant was one of four new confirmed cases reported by Public Health Solutions on Sunday.

A press release from Public Health Solutions said the infant was hospitalized for an unrelated condition and the exposure is under investigation.

The three additional cases were all out of Saline County. One involved a female in her 50s who was in close contact with a previously reported case.

Officials are unsure where the other two, both males, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were exposed to the virus.

On Friday, Public Health Solutions reported two new COVID-19 cases in the district.

One case was reported in Saline County, a male in his 60s. He is currently self-isolating at home. One case was reported in Gage County, a male in his 20s, and is also self-isolating at home.

A press release stated both patients are being monitored by PHS and investigations are in process to identify people who may have been in close contact with the individuals.

The most recent announcement brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 35.