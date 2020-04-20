Infant among latest COVID-19 cases in Gage County

An infant is among the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in southeast Nebraska.
The infant was one of four new confirmed cases reported by Public Health Solutions on Sunday.
A press release from Public Health Solutions said the infant was hospitalized for an unrelated condition and the exposure is under investigation.
The three additional cases were all out of Saline County. One involved a female in her 50s who was in close contact with a previously reported case.
Officials are unsure where the other two, both males, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were exposed to the virus.
On Friday, Public Health Solutions reported two new COVID-19 cases in the district.
One case was reported in Saline County, a male in his 60s. He is currently self-isolating at home. One case was reported in Gage County, a male in his 20s, and is also self-isolating at home.
A press release stated both patients are being monitored by PHS and investigations are in process to identify people who may have been in close contact with the individuals.
The most recent announcement brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 35.
As of Monday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 28 confirmed cases reported in Gage County, seven in Saline County, and no cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson, or Thayer counties.
PHS reminds everyone that the confirmation of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to increase as more testing is available throughout the district. The best way to protect yourself from exposure to the virus is to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, and continue practicing good hand hygiene.
Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.
